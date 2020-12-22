Microsoft and Google team up with Facebook to take on pirate firm NSO

- Advertisement -

Recently it became known that Big Tech companies, among which Microsoft and Google stand out, have joined Facebook to face legally to the Israeli firm NSO. They allege that the tools used by the hacking company are “powerful and dangerous.”

Facebook already has a record against NSO. Zuckerberg’s company maintains a legal battle against this Israeli firm for having allegedly hacked WhatsApp accounts and therefore violated the privacy of its users.

NSO is a cyber surveillance company specialized in spyware. One of its best known programs is Pegasus. This is introduced in mobiles through “a message or a video call and takes control” of the smartphone, with the firm intention of monitoring the victim.

Google is against the idea of ​​granting sovereign immunity to NSO

NSO has expressed a desire for sovereign immunity. The company claims that its software is used to fight “crime and terrorism.” Therefore, you should benefit from this right. However, “he lost that argument in the Northern District of California in July and has since appealed to the Ninth Circuit to have the ruling overturned,” says Raphael Satter of Reuters.

Faced with this argument, Google and Cisco have expressed their dissatisfaction. They allege that giving that right to a spyware company is promoting “hacking technology and more foreign governments with powerful and dangerous cyber-surveillance tools.”

In the document presented, they highlight that this situation “means dramatically more opportunities for these tools to fall into the wrong hands and be used in a nefarious way.”

Citizen Lab indicates that NSO technology is used to attack journalists

Citizen Lab reports espionage cases against journalists, producers, presenters, lawyers, and even nutritionists, through NSO spyware.

As we already mentioned, the NSO technology is intended to “combat terrorism.” However, such is the gravity of the matter that “it has been related to the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Who was killed and dismembered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, “they comment on VentureBeat.

So far, NSO has not confirmed or denied that its software has been used for this kind of espionage. However, we do not really know how governments use this kind of software. Do they use them to spy on us?

