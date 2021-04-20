Microsoft announces Visual Studio 2022

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Visual Studio 2022, the next version of Microsoft’s integrated development environment, compatible with the main programming languages ​​and web development software, will be released next summer in public preview phase.

The next major version of Visual Studio will be “Faster, more accessible and lighter”designed for both students and those creating industrial-scale solutions. The user experience will feel “Cleaner, smarter and action-oriented”, they say from Microsoft, and will facilitate collaboration with a better integration of GitHub, in order to bring together the development teams today more dispersed by the COVID pandemic.

Visual Studio 2022: what’s new

One of the great news comes from the same application. And it is that Visual Studio 2022 will be a 64-bit application for the first time, which will no longer be limited to 4GB of memory in the main devenv.exe process. The goal is to be able to open, edit, run, and debug even the largest and most complex solutions without running out of memory. Obviously, both 64-bit and 32-bit applications can be created.

Unrestricted access to all memory on the PC should result in a much better performance across the board and fewer out-of-memory errors. Microsoft says it is working to make every part of the workflow faster and more efficient, from loading solutions to debugging F5.

Microsoft is also updating the user interface from Visual Studio 2022. Some of the changes are subtle cosmetic touches that modernize the interface or reduce clutter. Overall, the goal is to reduce complexity, decrease cognitive load, and offer better usability for all users. The new version will include:

Updated icons for clarity, readability, and contrast.

Cascadia Code, a new fixed-width font for better readability. (It can already be tested at Https://aka.ms/CascadiaCode)

Updated and improved themes.

Integration with Accessibility Insights to detect accessibility issues early on, before the software reaches end users.

Customization of the Visual Studio experience, with settings for the IDE and the ability to sync (or not) settings between devices.

Other improvements cited include better performance for the central debugger, support for text chat during chat sessions. Live Share, more capacities for the engine IntelliCode, code search improvements and better asynchronous collaboration, with new logic related to committing and reviewing pull requests from platforms like GitHub.

Regarding the types of applications that can be created with the suite, the environment will be compatible with the resources of Azure, .NET 6 and C ++ 20. That includes full support for the unified framework in .NET 6 and the cross-platform application UI (MAUI) that can be used to create applications for Windows, Android, macOS, and iOS. The Apple system version will be revamped with a native macOS user interface and will be integrated with macOS accessibility features.

Visual Studio 2022 Preview 1 64-bit will be released on next summer in public preview phase. There will be several beta versions until the final stable version with no defined release date.