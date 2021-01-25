Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Microsoft attacks Apple hard in this promotional video of the …

By Brian Adam
Apple is the strongest rival, we all know it and all other companies know it. That is why it is the main objective and the one they must beat if they want to gain a gap in sales. There has always been publicity indirectly comparing apple products. However in this new promotional video from Microsoft about the Surface 7, they don’t sneak up on the MacBook Pro.

Microsoft hides nothing and attacks the MacBook Pro from a Surface 7

Microsoft wants to seize an even bigger piece of the hardware sales pie at the cost of taking it away from Apple. For this there is advertising and for this they are normally respected between companies. Each one announces the benefits of its product and hopes that the user is convinced. The figures speak for themselves and the MacBook Pro is preferred by a large number of people.

That is why Microsoft has decided that it is better to move to a new strategy a little more aggressive. Microsoft’s advertising has become more direct and in the last video, it is not cut at all and shows us the benefits of a Surface 7 having a MacBook Pro next to it.

The video has a trick. The model of the MacBook Pro that can be seen in the advertisement is the model with the Intel processor. It is not the new with Apple Silicon that has shown great versatility, speed, autonomy and efficiency. It is true that similar models are compared, but if you want to tell the truth, you must stick to the latest models from each company.

The video highlights that the Surface Pro 7 has a full touch screen, where as a MacBook Pro it only has a “little bar” with touch support, referring to the Touch Bar. It also shows that the Surface has a detachable keyboard. The emphasis is on versatility of the idea of ​​a tablet and a computerr in a single product. Lastly, the video says that the Surface Pro 7 is a “much better gaming device” than the MacBook Pro and is more affordable.

