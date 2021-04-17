Microsoft brings the experimental version of its browser to Google Play

- Advertisement -

Microsoft wants Android users to be up-to-date with all the tests that are performed in their browser and to be able to experiment with them before they are released in the stable version.

And for this, it is bringing the Microsoft Edge Canary version to Google Play so that you can download it to your mobile.

So you can test the experimental features of Microsoft Edge

Microsoft is bringing the experimental version of its browser to Google Play so that Android users can test it on their mobiles. So if you are one of those who do not want to miss the news and try the functions before anyone else, you can take a look at Microsoft Edge Canary.

Yes, now you can have two versions of Microsoft Edge on your Android device, the stable version and the experimental version. To do this, you only need to download any of the versions from Google Play. One detail to keep in mind is that Edge Canary can be buggy and is not as optimized as the stable version, since the purpose is to test features in development and experiment with new dynamics.

Even so, you will find that it has many known functions and that you will be able to customize different aspects of its interface and operation. For example, you can use the integrated translator, choose a dark or light theme, synchronize passwords, favorites, among other possibilities.

It follows the same dynamics as the desktop version of Microsoft Edge Canary with regular updates and the ability to contribute feedback on how new features work or report bugs in the browser.

If you want to be aware of the new functions that are being tested in Edge Canary, you can follow the forums and different channels that the Microsoft team has publicly available for the community to interact and help with their feedback.