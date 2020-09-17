Microsoft confirms negotiations for the purchase of TikTok: Donald Trump gives the green light

After the rumors of the weekend, the official confirmation arrived: Microsoft aims to acquire the TikTok businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The Redmond company intends to close the deal by September 15, 2020, but a phone call between Satya Nadella and Donald Trump was central.

The Microsoft CEO indeed spoke to the President of the United States to get reassurance on the possible ban of the ByteDance app, which recently ended up in the sights of the White House and its tenant, who announced his intentions to ban her for national security concerns.

Nadella provided reassurance about the security and taxation implications of the transaction.

Through a post published on Microsoft’s blog, the Redmond giant revealed that “following a conversation between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald J. Trump, Microsoft is ready to continue discussions on the purchase of TikTok’s American assets. Microsoft will focus on negotiations with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, which it intends to complete by September 15, 2020. During this process, Microsoft is looking forward to continuing dialogue with the United States Government and the Government.“.

Microsoft also said in the post that if it were to complete the acquisition, it would lead to “a complete security review implementing security and privacy protections“It also means transfer user data to the appropriate countries.

They have also been promised “economic benefits appropriate to the United States, including the Treasury“.

However, while “appreciating the personal involvement of the Government and President Trump “, Microsoft points out that “these are preliminary discussions which do not guarantee the success of the operation“.