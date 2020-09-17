Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech NewsReviewsSocial NetworksTikTOk

Microsoft confirms negotiations for the purchase of TikTok: Donald Trump gives the green light

By Brian Adam
0
1
Microsoft confirms negotiations for the purchase of TikTok: Donald Trump gives the green light
Microsoft Confirms Negotiations For The Purchase Of Tiktok: Donald Trump

Must Read

Android

Official Black Shark 3S: all about the new gaming smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
After the first information released in late July 2020, it Black Shark 3S gaming smartphone has been officially unveiled in China. It is a...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft confirms negotiations for the purchase of TikTok: Donald Trump gives the green light

Brian Adam - 0
After the rumors of the weekend, the official confirmation arrived: Microsoft aims to acquire the TikTok businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia and...
Read more
Communication

AMD Ryzen 3900XT Review: a small upgrade awaiting Zen 3

Brian Adam - 0
AMD's new processor confirms all the qualities seen in its predecessor, with the addition of a slightly higher clock speed. When Ryzen processors hit the...
Read more
Android

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro, uncovered: a mid-range with a 90Hz screen and ultra-fast charging

Brian Adam - 0
Yesterday the first details about the Realme Narzo 20, the successor to the Realme Narzo 10, presented a few months ago, were...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Microsoft confirms negotiations for the purchase of TikTok: Donald Trump gives the green lightAfter the rumors of the weekend, the official confirmation arrived: Microsoft aims to acquire the TikTok businesses in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The Redmond company intends to close the deal by September 15, 2020, but a phone call between Satya Nadella and Donald Trump was central.

The Microsoft CEO indeed spoke to the President of the United States to get reassurance on the possible ban of the ByteDance app, which recently ended up in the sights of the White House and its tenant, who announced his intentions to ban her for national security concerns.

Nadella provided reassurance about the security and taxation implications of the transaction.

Through a post published on Microsoft’s blog, the Redmond giant revealed that “following a conversation between Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and President Donald J. Trump, Microsoft is ready to continue discussions on the purchase of TikTok’s American assets. Microsoft will focus on negotiations with TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, which it intends to complete by September 15, 2020. During this process, Microsoft is looking forward to continuing dialogue with the United States Government and the Government.“.

Microsoft also said in the post that if it were to complete the acquisition, it would lead to “a complete security review implementing security and privacy protections“It also means transfer user data to the appropriate countries.

They have also been promised “economic benefits appropriate to the United States, including the Treasury“.

However, while “appreciating the personal involvement of the Government and President Trump “, Microsoft points out that “these are preliminary discussions which do not guarantee the success of the operation“.

Related Articles

Android

Official Black Shark 3S: all about the new gaming smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
After the first information released in late July 2020, it Black Shark 3S gaming smartphone has been officially unveiled in China. It is a...
Read more
Communication

AMD Ryzen 3900XT Review: a small upgrade awaiting Zen 3

Brian Adam - 0
AMD's new processor confirms all the qualities seen in its predecessor, with the addition of a slightly higher clock speed. When Ryzen processors hit the...
Read more
Android

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro, uncovered: a mid-range with a 90Hz screen and ultra-fast charging

Brian Adam - 0
Yesterday the first details about the Realme Narzo 20, the successor to the Realme Narzo 10, presented a few months ago, were...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©