Microsoft could launch Surface Duo in other countries in mid-2021

While it is known, Microsoft has not had much luck in the market for mobile devices. His last attempt with Windows Phone ended in a fiasco. However, the tech giant has not given up. Months ago he presented us with a folding phone, the Surface Duo, with two screens and Android 10 as the operating system.

At the moment, this smartphone is sold only in the United States. Why has it not expanded to international markets? The answer lies in the failure that the company has had so far with mobile devices. In fact, it has been speculated that this smartphone has worked as a “test model” for the company. A beta with a fairly high price, valued at $ 1,399.

Germany could be the next country to sell Surface Duo

It seems that “the tests” are giving results, because a new rumor indicates that Germany is the next country to receive the Suface Duo. Therefore, this could be spread throughout the European market, which could be very beneficial for Microsoft.

Recall that this folding comes with two 5.6-inch OLED screens connected by a hinge, 6 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. In addition to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, an 11 megapixel camera and a 3,577 mAh battery. Characteristics that make it a desirable smartphone among users.

The Surface Duo’s launch for the German market is planned for the second quarter of 2021. So far, the company continues to gather criticism regarding the devices. Comments that you will surely use to improve the operation of this. After all, his intention is to enter this market correctly where he has not been very successful.

Could it be that Microsoft takes a risk and decides to take its new phone beyond the borders of the United States? We will have to wait until mid-2021 to validate this information.

