Microsoft Defender of Windows 10 labels CCleaner as a virus, that’s why

In the last hours there are many reports from users who, when they tried to install CCleaner on Windows 10, stumbled upon a Microsoft Defender message that it is a potentially harmful application.

This is not an absolute first as Avast software was previously blocked by Microsoft’s antivirus.

To clarify the motivation that pushes Defender to send the message has been thought by Microsof herselft on the Microsoft Security Intelligence site, which reads that “some installers for the free and 14-day trial versions of CCleaner include bundled applications, including some that are not required by CCleaner itself or developed by Piriform. Although apps are not harmful, grouping them together can cause unexpected activities that could negatively impact the user experience. To protect Windows users, Microsoft Defender Antivirus detects CCleaner installation programs as potentially unwanted“.

Apparently, in fact, to make the nose turn to antivirus the fact that users could inadvertently also install Google Chrome, Google Toolbar, Avast Antivirus and AVG Antivirus Free.