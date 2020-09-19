Tech NewsComputingReviewsWindows

Microsoft Defender of Windows 10 labels CCleaner as a virus, that’s why

By Brian Adam
0
8
Microsoft Defender of Windows 10 labels CCleaner as a virus, that's why
Microsoft Defender Of Windows 10 Labels Ccleaner As A Virus,

Must Read

Tech News

Huawei launches the first Garena Free Fire tournament: 3Volution, with many prizes up for grabs

Brian Adam - 0
Tati Huawei prizes up for grabs for first tournament of Garena Free Fire: 3Volution on Huawei smartphone which will go on until the end...
Read more
5G News

Huawei and 5G in Brazil, the US opposes and threatens consequences

Brian Adam - 0
The U.S. continues the campaign against Huawei: after prolonging the ban and putting England under pressure, now the American ambassador Todd Chapman has informed...
Read more
Community

Type 2 diabetes can go into remission with testosterone therapy, here’s the study

Brian Adam - 0
An 11-year study in Germany showed that the Testosterone-based therapy can lead to the remission of type 2 diabetes mellitus. This result, published in...
Read more
Facebook

Zuckerberg: “Instagram can hurt us”, and decided to acquire it to neutralize it

Brian Adam - 0
After Steve Jobs' emails on iBooks, another explosive document leaks from the United States Congress, this time on theacquisition of Instagram by Facebook. Casey Newton...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Microsoft Defender of Windows 10 labels CCleaner as a virus, that's whyIn the last hours there are many reports from users who, when they tried to install CCleaner on Windows 10, stumbled upon a Microsoft Defender message that it is a potentially harmful application.

This is not an absolute first as Avast software was previously blocked by Microsoft’s antivirus.

To clarify the motivation that pushes Defender to send the message has been thought by Microsof herselft on the Microsoft Security Intelligence site, which reads that “some installers for the free and 14-day trial versions of CCleaner include bundled applications, including some that are not required by CCleaner itself or developed by Piriform. Although apps are not harmful, grouping them together can cause unexpected activities that could negatively impact the user experience. To protect Windows users, Microsoft Defender Antivirus detects CCleaner installation programs as potentially unwanted“.

Apparently, in fact, to make the nose turn to antivirus the fact that users could inadvertently also install Google Chrome, Google Toolbar, Avast Antivirus and AVG Antivirus Free.

Related Articles

Tech News

Huawei launches the first Garena Free Fire tournament: 3Volution, with many prizes up for grabs

Brian Adam - 0
Tati Huawei prizes up for grabs for first tournament of Garena Free Fire: 3Volution on Huawei smartphone which will go on until the end...
Read more
5G News

Huawei and 5G in Brazil, the US opposes and threatens consequences

Brian Adam - 0
The U.S. continues the campaign against Huawei: after prolonging the ban and putting England under pressure, now the American ambassador Todd Chapman has informed...
Read more
Community

Type 2 diabetes can go into remission with testosterone therapy, here’s the study

Brian Adam - 0
An 11-year study in Germany showed that the Testosterone-based therapy can lead to the remission of type 2 diabetes mellitus. This result, published in...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©