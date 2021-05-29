Microsoft Edge adds new themes and options to customize its appearance

Microsoft is adding new options for users to personalize their dynamics.

Not only does it add new themes but it also implements a new dynamic to customize the new tab page.

More themes and options to customize Microsoft Edge

If you like to customize the colors of the web browser, you will be interested to know the new themes that Microsoft Edge is adding. There are ten new colors to choose from and give a personal touch to different sections of the browser.

You just need to go to Settings >> Appearance, and you will find the new themes. Just by selecting the theme you can see how the color is in the browser, so you won’t have to leave the configuration to try new colors.

And of course, you can always combine the color you choose with a dark or light theme or let it take the one you have configured in the system. And if you want to further expand the selection of themes to customize Edge, then you can take advantage of the add-ons.

And this is not the only novelty that Microsoft is adding to its browser to customize its dynamics. The way to configure the new tab page has also changed so that users adapt it according to their interests.

If you want to see articles on other topics, beyond the suggested news, you can try the new dynamic proposed by Edge. Just open the new tab, choose “Customize” and you will find a series of sections.

Each section has different related topics that you can follow to be displayed along with the selection of news. For example, wellness, motor, NBA, Decoration, etc. All the topics you follow will be added in the sections of the new tab.

And the same dynamics can be applied with computer cards, such as weather, finance and sports. You can activate them or not, depending on the information you would like to see in this section of Edge.