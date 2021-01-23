Microsoft Edge: Chrome-based browser turns one year old and is updated with news

- Advertisement -

As usual, when a new version of Google Chrome, within a few days Microsoft does the same with Edge, your Chromium-based browser. The Edge 88 update stably to everyone, so most users will receive this update on their computers. Being a very important update, the browser is going to receive many interesting news. This new update is focused among other features on a function to make our purchases easier and new options focused on productivity.

Microsoft is introducing new colorful themes for your Edge browser, along with updated icons and a new sleep tabs feature that improves overall browser and PC performance. To celebrate a year of Microsoft Edge powered by technology Chromium, the browser is getting new themes available on the web from extensions for Edge.

The topics go from simple colors to Halo themes, Microsoft Flight Simulatory Forza Horizon. These new themes will include colors in the new tab pages, the address bar, and other parts of the browser.

New in its design

Microsoft Edge is updated with news Microsoft

Microsoft is also updating the icons used in Edge to better match the company’s “Fluent Design” system. “In our latest version you will notice subtle icon updates in Microsoft Edge that are rounder and smoother looking,” explains Liat Ben-Zur, a Microsoft executive working on the company’s “Modern Life” initiative. “This is just the beginning of our design journey and we are already imagining how bring the “Fluent Design” design through our products. We can’t wait to share more of our vision in the near future. “

Eyelash sleep function

In addition to the cosmetic changes, they have added some useful features. A new sleep tabs feature which aims improve performance browser. Edge will now automatically free up system resources for inactive tabs when you have a series of tabs open, helping new tabs run better or preventing the browser from hogging memory and CPU resources in the background.

Changes in password manager

Microsoft is also taking steps to implement its new password manager features. Edge will automatically start suggesting a strong and complex password when you sign up for a new website or try to change an existing password. Edge also brings a new password monitor feature that will alert you if your password has been leaked online.