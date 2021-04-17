Microsoft Edge gets kids mode with parental control tools

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Kid-specific modes are less and less a rare sight, as some of the world’s most popular platforms have turned to them to avoid a bigger problem. We are talking about places, internet sites, where it is very common for a child or a young kid to end up seeing some web page or video that is not too appropriate for their age. In addition, in recent times parents are becoming aware of how important it is to instill in children good habits of using new technologies, not so much in the field of limitation as in that of accompaniment, educating them on the possibilities of the Internet, mobiles and, of course, which are the healthy practices capable of leaving space for other activities. Mode for children in the browser So the arrival of one of these modes for kids in Edge is great news because it will allow those aware parents to set a few small rules to what their children do and see on the net. A place that goes without saying how dangerous it becomes as soon as we step out of the light. So for a few hours, those of Redmond have already announced that this function has begun to reach their browser, and as it usually happens, it will do so in a phased manner. The way in which they have integrated this mode into Edge is through profiles, those that we can have assets of each of those who use that same device. By tapping on the top right, we can choose with which account we log in, which in the case of the children’s mode will change the entire appearance of the browser. These accounts can be of two types, on the one hand for children from five to eight years old, and on the other from nine to 12. In all cases we can create specific filters for text, images and videos for adults, which will be blocked by default in the searches. The difference between the two profiles is not much except for the occasional more serious section dedicated to the elderly, such as the news where they will appear articles related to “funny science”, or events related to the animal world, which are two areas in which at those ages content that stimulates reading, curiosity and the desire for knowledge are appreciated. From Microsoft they have declared that this mode for children is a “game changer for parents who are juggling all the demands of life today.”