Microsoft Edge ready to end Flash support, but there is a ‘catch’

The Adobe Flash epic shows no sign of ending. It was recently announced that the platform will soon be unplugged and companies are revealing when they will end Flash support for their browsers. Now Microsoft Edge’s turn has come.

In particular, according to what is reported by Engadget and Bleeping Computer, Flash will be disabled by default on the browser of the Redmond company starting from December 2020, a date in line with what Adobe announced that it will put an end to Flash on December 31, 2020. Microsoft has also announced that it will release an update for Windows that will include a tool to completely remove Flash. Its release, at least for those who want to proceed with manual installation, will take place within a few months.

Despite this, apparently Flash will remain “alive” for some time. In fact, the process of removing the support will go on until the summer of 2021 and companies that need it will still have a way to use Flash. In fact, it will be possible to do this through a plugin that can be used in Microsoft Edge’s “Internet Explorer” mode. Despite this, support from Microsoft will not be guaranteed.

In short, the definitive disappearance of Adobe Flash is about to begin, even if, apparently, it will be there a “transition” period, in order to allow companies to adapt.