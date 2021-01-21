Microsoft Edge updates with several new features, including Halo and Ori themes

- Advertisement -

Microsoft is continuing to work for make the Microsoft Edge browser more “attractive”. The latest update brings with it both aesthetic innovations and functionalities.

In particular, according to what is reported by The Verge and MSPowerUser and as can be seen in a special video published by Microsoft itself, the browser of the Redmond company is enriched, through the new version, of new themes. More precisely, the user can choose from dozens of possibilities.

Moreover, there are several dedicated to the world of video games. Just think of Halo, Forza Horizon, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Grounded and Microsoft Flight Simulator. In short, Satya Nadella’s company has also decided to wink at gamers with this novelty. You can take a look at all the available themes via the official page.

In addition to this, the update also brings with it renewed icons in Fluent Design style, a feature linked to the hibernation of cards not used for a certain period of time, a new password manager and the ability to synchronize history and cards between the various devices.

In short, Microsoft has decided to renew your browser. Will this be enough to make it more “attractive” even for those who have been using Google Chrome for a long time? We’ll see: certainly the news never hurt.