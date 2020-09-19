Tech News

Microsoft Edge will use less RAM by “freezing” open tabs

By Brian Adam
0
1
Microsoft Edge will use less RAM by 'freezing' open tabs
Microsoft Edge Will Use Less Ram By "freezing" Open Tabs

Must Read

Tech News

Microsoft Edge will use less RAM by “freezing” open tabs

Brian Adam - 0
Excessive use of RAM by browsers, especially in the case of Google Chrome, is a problem that continues to bother many users; but...
Read more
Tech News

Windows 10: AMD, NVIDIA and Intel release new drivers in September

Brian Adam - 0
While Microsoft is preparing the October 2020 Update for Windows 10 (also called 20H2) for distribution on all PCs, other companies like AMD, NVIDIA,...
Read more
Tech News

Here is the first planet that orbits very close to a white dwarf

Brian Adam - 0
Astronomers observed, for the first time, a planet orbiting a white dwarf every 34 hours, very close to the star's surface. WD1586b, this...
Read more
Android

How to connect the PS4 controller to the mobile to use it with Remote Play

Brian Adam - 0
Playing the PlayStation 4 from your Android mobile is not only possible, it is also quite simple: just follow a few steps...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Microsoft Edge will use less RAM by 'freezing' open tabs

Excessive use of RAM by browsers, especially in the case of Google Chrome, is a problem that continues to bother many users; but while Big G would have asked Microsoft for a fix for Windows 10, the Redmond giant has thought about implementing one special feature on its Microsoft Edge to save RAM. Here’s how it will work.

Many Google Chrome users will surely know the The Great Suspender extension, capable of “freezing” open but unused tabs to compensate for the large and well-known browser problem. Well, the new fix on Microsoft Edge works practically the same way: called “Tab Freeze”, this feature will automatically deactivate any pages that are not activated for a certain period of time, leaving them open but putting them to sleep.

As you can also see from the image at the bottom of the article, “Tab Freeze” will be activated from the Edge settings, where you can in the same way set the time that must pass before deactivation of the tabs opened by the user (the options are 15 minutes / 30 minutes / 1 hour / 2 hours / 3 hours / 6 hours). Microsoft also added that “[la feature] it will also observe ‘heuristic violations’, that is the characteristics analyzed to determine the activity of a card. For example, if one of them is playing audio or video in the background Microsoft Edge will not block or suspend the card as it is not inactive “.

A similar function already exists on Google Chrome, but according to many users it would not work properly e it would only reduce RAM usage to a limited extent and system performance.

Finally, we remind you that Microsoft Edge would be ready to put an end to Flash Player support starting from December 2020.

Related Articles

Tech News

Windows 10: AMD, NVIDIA and Intel release new drivers in September

Brian Adam - 0
While Microsoft is preparing the October 2020 Update for Windows 10 (also called 20H2) for distribution on all PCs, other companies like AMD, NVIDIA,...
Read more
Tech News

Here is the first planet that orbits very close to a white dwarf

Brian Adam - 0
Astronomers observed, for the first time, a planet orbiting a white dwarf every 34 hours, very close to the star's surface. WD1586b, this...
Read more
Android

How to connect the PS4 controller to the mobile to use it with Remote Play

Brian Adam - 0
Playing the PlayStation 4 from your Android mobile is not only possible, it is also quite simple: just follow a few steps...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©