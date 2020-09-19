Microsoft Edge will use less RAM by “freezing” open tabs

Excessive use of RAM by browsers, especially in the case of Google Chrome, is a problem that continues to bother many users; but while Big G would have asked Microsoft for a fix for Windows 10, the Redmond giant has thought about implementing one special feature on its Microsoft Edge to save RAM. Here’s how it will work.

Many Google Chrome users will surely know the The Great Suspender extension, capable of “freezing” open but unused tabs to compensate for the large and well-known browser problem. Well, the new fix on Microsoft Edge works practically the same way: called “Tab Freeze”, this feature will automatically deactivate any pages that are not activated for a certain period of time, leaving them open but putting them to sleep.

As you can also see from the image at the bottom of the article, “Tab Freeze” will be activated from the Edge settings, where you can in the same way set the time that must pass before deactivation of the tabs opened by the user (the options are 15 minutes / 30 minutes / 1 hour / 2 hours / 3 hours / 6 hours). Microsoft also added that “[la feature] it will also observe ‘heuristic violations’, that is the characteristics analyzed to determine the activity of a card. For example, if one of them is playing audio or video in the background Microsoft Edge will not block or suspend the card as it is not inactive “.

A similar function already exists on Google Chrome, but according to many users it would not work properly e it would only reduce RAM usage to a limited extent and system performance.

Finally, we remind you that Microsoft Edge would be ready to put an end to Flash Player support starting from December 2020.