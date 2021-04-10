Microsoft eliminates its translation application, what alternatives do we have left for PC?

- Advertisement -

Surely many of you do not use it daily but it is available through the Windows store to download it completely free. This is Translator, the Microsoft alternative that launched a few years ago in response to the many services that Google has completely free and that, it seems, has not caught on as it should among PC users. Proof of this is that Microsoft announced a few months ago that it would remove it from its official store and yesterday it ended its cycle, we do not know if forever. It is evident that the alternatives available, both by Google through the browser, and by other companies in the field of different devices, have pushed those of Redmond to make this decision that, curiously, leaves out the versions for iOS, Android and Amazon. What alternatives are left for us on PC? In any case, the curious thing about the decision made by Microsoft is that the elimination of Translator from the Windows store will not affect its operation, for now, because those who have it downloaded will be able to continue using it since the problem does not lie so much in the platform translation itself, as in the development of an app conceived for an ecosystem that has ceased to exist. It must be remembered that this fever for apps grew in Microsoft with the launch of Windows 8 and those versions for tablets and mobiles (Mobile) that needed to have their own digital store, in the style of Apple and Google: with tools, video games and other utilities that in the field of computers are not used in the same way as in a tablet or a smartphone. On the desktop of a PC, the online environment through the browser is much more agile and efficient. Hence, the two most important alternatives that remain within Windows 10 are, on the one hand, Microsoft’s own Translator platform, which can be accessed through Chrome, Edge, etc. Or the usual one, that is, Google and its translator, which is one of the most evolved in recent years with a multitude of compatible terminals on both Apple and Android devices: mobiles, tablets, web, cross-apps, etc. These two cases are completely free and they will help you to translate from a simple word, to complete reports that you need to convert to know what they are saying to us.