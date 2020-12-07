Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 May 2019 Update tomorrow: it may be a good time to update

On previous occasions we have seen how different versions of Windows have seen the end of their life cycle come with the end of official support. This means that, except in very specific cases, said version will not receive any more updates and security patches, a time that can be propitious to update our equipment.

And now it’s the turn of Windows 10 1903 Or what is the same, Windows 10 May 2019 Update, the version of the operating system released in spring 2019 that will see the official support end in a few hours, on December 8, 2020.

A good time to update

Windows 10, version 1903 will end of service on December 8, 2020. A discontinuation of support that applies to the following editions of Windows 10 Released in May 2019:

Windows 10 Home, version 1903

Windows 10 Pro, version 1903

Windows 10 Pro Education, version 1903

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, version 1903

Windows 10 Enterprise, version 1903

Windows 10 Education, version 1903

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, version 1903

These editions already will not receive security updates after December 8, 2020 and customers who contact Microsoft support after this date will be instructed to update their device to the latest version of Windows 10 to remain compatible.

Except for a few exceptions, we recently saw one with Windows 10 October 2018 Update, the usual thing is that in these cases the end of support means that the faults and errors that appear are exposed, making the current version of Windows 10 a less secure system against threats.

If you are not sure of the version of Windows 10 that your PC equips, you can find it by accessing the search box on the taskbar and typing “winver” and then pressing “Enter”. The “About Windows” dialog box will open, where you you will be able to see the version of Windows 10 you are using on your device.

More information | Microsoft