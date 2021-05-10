Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 November 2019 Update in a few hours: it may be a good time to update

We have seen on other occasions how support for different versions of Windows 10 ceases and now it is the turn of version 1909, which we also know as Windows 10 November 2019 Update, a version that will no longer count on May 12, 2021.

Windows 10 November 2019 Update reaches the end of its life cycle with the cessation of official support, which means that, except in very specific cases, this version will not receive any more updates and security patches, a moment that may be conducive to updating our equipment.

End of support on day 12

In a few hours, tomorrow day 12, end of support for Windows 10 November 2019 Update, a discontinuation of support that applies to the following editions of Windows 10 released in November 2019:

Windows 10 Home , version 1909

, version 1909 Windows 10 Pro , version 1909

, version 1909 Windows 10 Pro Education , version 1909

, version 1909 Windows 10 Pro for workstations, version 1909

How Microsoft specifies on the support page, “these editions will no longer receive updates after May 11, 2021. Customers who contact Microsoft support after this date will be instructed to update their device to the latest version of Windows 10 to remain compatible. “

In this sense, once support for a version of the operating system ends, it is interesting to upgrade to a more modern version, as our computers are in danger. The reason is that these versions will not have patches to cover vulnerabilities that are hidden within the Windows code and that can be exposed.

If you want to know which version of Windows 10 your computer is using, then do it using the “winver” command within the “Search bar” and in this way access the section “About Windows” of the operating system in which you can check which version of Windows you are running

According to data provided by Kaspersky, the share of Windows 10 Build 1909 usage among consumers and businesses is 15% globally. Their figures estimate that 14% of the UK remains at Build 1909.

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/lifecycle/announcements/windows-10-1909-end-of-servicing