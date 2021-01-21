Microsoft files a patent for chatbots to imitate the dead

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Yes, as you read in the title. Microsoft has registered a patent for chatbots to imitate the dead. These computer programs will allow to revive digitally to our loved ones.

The chat bot will completely mimic the deceased person. It will take characteristics such as tone of voice, images, personality, way of writing and all those data that allow to build a virtual prototype of a person, so to speak.

Chatbots will be powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Basically what the company proposes is to create a profile of the deceased that simulates “a human conversation through voice commands and / or text chats”.

Microsoft also wants to create a 3D image of the deceased person

The Redmond company wants to take this project a little further. The company has raised the possibility of including “2D or 3D models of a specific person”. To do this it intends to use “images and depth information, or video data” of the individual.

Does it only apply to deceased people? No, the patent indicates that “the specific person that the chatbot represents may correspond to a past or present entity.” This means that you can create a digital version of yourself. Something like interacting with your own self and asking for advice to face certain situations in life, for example. Do you like the idea?

Also, you can create a digital version of “a friend, relative, acquaintance, celebrity, fictional character, historical figure, an entity”, among others.

Although it seems a bit out of science fiction, the reality is that Microsoft already registered the patent to use chatbots that simulate the dead. To develop it or not is the task of the Redmond company. However, it would be very interesting to know how you will translate these factors into a computer program and how the digital world will be combined with the real one.

For now, the question we have left is, is it healthy for our mental health to chat with a dead person brought to life digitally?

.