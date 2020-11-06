Microsoft fixes Windows 10 2004 bug causing a black screen on connected monitors when using Office

At the end of May Microsoft released the spring update for its operating system. Windows 10 May 2020 Update arrived and we already reviewed all its news, a compilation that saw a great update arrive a short time later to correct bugs.

Since then, different updates released to correct the operation and a new great version of Windows, the one released a few days ago under the 20H2 branch and also known as Windows 10 October 2020 Update. Revisions that have not been able to correct a problem that has been present since spring and that until now did not have a patch to correct it. A bug, confirmed by Microsoft, that generates a black screen on external monitors.

Crash when using Office applications

A bug confirmed by Microsoft in a support document causing a black screen. This failure mainly affects external monitors, but there are also cases in which those affected have seen how it appears on the main monitor.

This black screen was generated when using an Office application on a device running Windows 10 version 2004 and to which we connect an external screen configured to duplicate the main screen. In this case, both monitors could flicker and the external monitor would end up with a black screen when trying to draw with an Office application (such as Word) or with some other applications capable of drawing, such as Whiteboard.

It is also necessary to remember that errors in Office applications don’t end here. The Patch Tuesday of November, we saw it a few hours ago, has caused an error that again affects Office applications and causes them to not be able to update correctly.

Patch arrives via cumulative update which is available through Windows Update. This is the KB4577063 patch that arrives in build 19041.546 of October 1, 2020 and can be downloaded from this link

Furthermore, this concealer patch also applies to Windows 10 fall update Released in October 2020, since both operating systems share the same main components.

Chrome issues

On the other hand, a issue with Chrome and Edge on Chromium based version that generates data synchronization failures causing the loss of the same and even that the browsing data is automatically restored when restarting.

Microsoft is also aware of failure, which remains unsolved and that apparently and in recent weeks, it is affecting more users. These warn that Windows 10 is eliminating cookies from your devices, forcing you to log in to the browser every time we restart the computer.

A bug not yet solved that awaits a solution at the end of this year and that for now only has a provisional solution that canhandle for deleting tasks from Windows 10 Task Scheduler.

