Microsoft immerses its servers in cooling tanks

Microsoft has used the immersion process for some years to ensure optimal performance of its servers or data centers. However now is opting by immersing them in liquid baths in a cooling tank. It even claims it is “the first cloud provider to run two-stage immersion cooling in a production environment.”

This liquid is totally “harmless to electronic equipment”. In fact, it’s designed to boil at 122 degrees Fahrenheit, 90 degrees below the boiling point of water, Microsoft explains.

While the technique uses a liquid bath to cool the equipment, the method itself reduces the use of water. “It will potentially eliminate the need to consume water in data centers, so that’s really important to us,” the company says. They even see it as a way to cause the least possible impact on the environment.

Low temperature boiling allows servers to run flawlessly

Every activity that Microsoft workers run causes the servers to overheat. This creates a boiling point inside the tank that “draws heat away from running computer processors.”

“Inside the tank, the steam rising from the boiling fluid comes in contact with a cooled condenser on the tank top, causing the steam to turn to liquid and rain down on the submerged servers, creating a cooling system. closed-loop, “Microsoft says in a blog post.

For now, the company is testing this project on a reduced scale with a certain internal workload. But, with the firm intention of using it on a broader scale in the future.

