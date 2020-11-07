Microsoft improves the Windows 10 settings menu, what’s new?

It is curious to see how Microsoft has changed its operating system in recent times but, in some parts, it keeps it as it was a few years ago and even some versions such as Windows 7 and 8. One of those places is the configuration, the menu that gives us access to define from how we want the desktop to look to which printers and peripherals we connect To the system. Well, in recent days this tool has undergone some interesting changes.

One of the problems with Windows 10 is that it is very hermetic when it comes to offering certain information. Either you go to the place where the functions that handle it are hidden, or there is no way to know how the computer is doing, for example, with updates or files we store in the Redmond cloud. But in the end, they have realized these shortcomings and have proceeded to improve them.

First-hand information, at a glance

Security is one of the key points of the operating system and those users who are most aware that their computer does not suffer problems with viruses and malware, do not stop visiting weekly sections such as Windows Update. You already know the procedure to do it: we go to the “Configuration” menu of the system and click on the “Update and security” button. Well then, and here comes one of the changes, now you can save yourself that last step because you will have a notice in the upper right part of the window that will serve as a preview of how protected our PC is.

New Windows 10 settings menu.

Thanks to that shortcut added by Microsoft, we will see if Windows 10 is updated to the latest available patch with a green indicator (like the one in the screenshot that you have just above), which will avoid us having to go to the configuration section in which we are informed of that. With all the success, those of Redmond have understood that it never hurts to have an element that avoids us clicks and useless visits to certain menus of the operating system.

The same happens with the second shortcut added to that configuration window, which appears just to the left of the Windows Update one. Those who use Microsoft’s cloud, OneDrive, can quickly check if everything is in order, with the stored files 100% synchronized and ready to be shared or consulted on other devices, such as a smartphone or tablet. These changes are available in the 2004 version of Windows 10, in the 19041.572 release.