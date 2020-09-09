Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech NewsWindows

Microsoft investigates a bug that causes a lag when using the right button with apps in the taskbar

By Brian Adam
Microsoft investigates an error that causes a lag when using the right button with apps in the taskbarYou may not have realized it, but Windows 10 is a victim of a little lag when the contextual menu when running an application pinned to the taskbar. That’s at least what Bruce Dawson (randomascii), a Google engineer who has had Microsoft investigate the bug, claims.

Maybe if your computer is very powerful thanks to the latest hardware you will not notice it, although apparently even the top-of-the-range PCs with Windows 10 do not escape this, we could say, failure. A problem that Microsoft itself already recognizes and the one they are already working on.

Millisecond problem

This lag occurs when we right-click on an application located on the taskbar. At that moment a function called “Jump List” is executed, present since Windows 7 and an animation is produced offering a delay of between 200 and 250 ms until the menu appears.

Bruce Dawson, the aforementioned Google engineer, has complained about it in a Github post. States that you have noticed the problem on a device with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD, so it is a team with plenty of hardware:

“This is way beyond ideal times for human interaction and is a constant frustration. I don’t want to wait for my computer, especially when I’m doing simple, repetitive actions that I know I should be able to do about ten times faster.”

In fact warns that this lag, this delay can be seen with any program, even with Notepad. Dawson has made the necessary checks and determined the following time frames:

“From the mouse up event to ShellExperienceHost.exe the focus is roughly 120ms. From the focus shift to the big spike of GPU activity which I think represents the menu being rendered is roughly 110ms So, in the particular case you look at, the total latency is 230 ms. “

A complaint that has been echoed in Microsoft by Rich Turner, Microsoft’s senior program director. The company has acknowledged the bug report and Turner says they are already investigating the report and hope to share the conclusions they reach.

It is true that we are talking about milliseconds, so for some it is very fine thread, but apparently it is a hindrance in the operation that according to Dawson it is correctable with appropriate modifications to eliminate this performance problem.

