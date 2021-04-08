Microsoft: iPad Pro is a scam

- Advertisement -

Microsoft try to discredit to Apple’s iPad Pro and highlight the benefits of its Surface Pro 7. This is done through an advertising video where the use of both teams contrasts. The criticism comes weeks after it did the same with the MacBook Pro.

The company suggested that the MacBook Pro was an attempt at a modern computer. We are talking about a computer equipped with a powerful silicon chip that greatly outperforms old Intel equipment, even from the competition. So why Microsoft’s insistence on discrediting the apple company’s products? Has the rivalry between the two companies led Redmond to use this tactic as a sales tool?

Microsoft criticizes the iPad Pro

Like the MacBook Pro, the iPad Pro is questioned by Microsoft. The following video shows a teenager comparing the functions of both devices.

In the broadcast, the boy indicates that many people asked him to “compare the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with the iPad Pro.” It certainly did, in this, the iPad Pro is a device with few features that only feeds “the ego of the rich.”

Similarly, it highlights that the iPad Pro is not sold with physical support. Even that the number of ports it offers is insufficient, emphasizing that the Surface Pro 7 comes with an additional one.

Actually, the young man is correct in suggesting that Apple products are expensive. But, as is well known, these are oriented to a premium market, hence the reason for the high cost of their devices.

Now, it must be recognized that the Surface Pro 7 is superior to the iPad Pro, because the first is a computer. Therefore, it has greater capacity and can run more processes. However, the choice will be left to the user, it is a matter of taste.

