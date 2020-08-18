Microsoft is committed to the environment: “By 2030 we will no longer produce waste”

The latest news from Microsoft was not the best, especially the announcement of the layoff of 1,000 employees. To remedy this, the Redmond company has said it intends to cease waste production by 2030, anticipating the target year to 2025 for disposable plastic.

In order to achieve these goals, Microsoft will create gods “Circular Centers” to reuse or recycle 90% of the waste directly in the company’s offices. All non-recyclable materials will instead be abandoned in the coming years to favour eco-sustainable alternatives. This goal adds to another environmental milestone set by Microsoft, namely, stop producing greenhouse gases by 2030.

At The Verge, director-general of the energy and sustainability department Brian Janous said: “We are absolutely committed to increasing the repairability of our products and balancing other aspects such as safety and durability. It is the first step on this long journey. “

This requirement has become even more important in light of last year’s data: Microsoft’s largest office complexes would have sent 3,189 tons of waste at landfills. For this reason, the new priority in Redmond is to produce zero waste within the next ten years, so as to decrease as much as possible the impact of electronic devices that are no longer usable and therefore thrown away, extremely harmful to the environment.

The latest data from the Global E-Waste Monitor 2020 have in fact shown that by 2030 the number of electronic waste could rise to about 74.7 million tons, seriously endangering the environment with the materials contained within them: among these, there are chemicals such as hydrochlorofluorocarbons and materials such as plastic, cadmium and mercury.