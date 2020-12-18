Microsoft is designing its own ARM processors for its servers and Surfaces according to Bloomberg

- Advertisement -

Watch out, Intel. First it was Apple the one that said goodbye to these processors and announced months ago the transition to your own ARM chips on their desktops and laptops, but it seems they are not the only ones making that leap.

According to Bloomberg News, Microsoft is working on designing its own ARM processors, some chips that he would use in his servers and his infrastructure in the cloud, but that apparently could also be aimed at his family of Surface computers.

Problems for Intel (and for AMD)

In Bloomberg they highlight how the servers in the data centers that make up the Azure platform They are based on Intel processors, which are also used in most of the devices in the Surface range.

In recent times, however, the company has begun to propose alternatives based on ARM processors like the Snapdragon SQ1 that were part of the Surface Pro X. A few months later they renewed that product with a slight variation of that microprocessor, the SQ2, co-developed between Microsoft and Qualcomm.

The movement you are talking about at Bloomberg seems especially focused on taking advantage of ARM microphones in their data centers, but there could also be versions ready to be used on your Surface.

If the data is correct, to Intel (and by extension AMD) things could be very complicated: precisely the data center segment is a fundamental part of your business, and if the trend spreads to other manufacturers, we could be witnessing a true disruption of the market with ARM chips as the absolute protagonists.

The question is not only in Microsoft designing these chips, but in that your Windows 10 operating system (which has long had a version for ARM chips) take advantage of all these features and provide a seamless transition to users.

Precisely one of the limitations of current computers based on ARM chips and Windows 10 ARM is in the software, which allows running 32-bit x86 applications and that just a few days ago began to allow the emulation of 64-bit applications. The challenge for the Redmond company if it decides to go this way is therefore colossal.