Microsoft is entering the automotive business, what is your strategy?

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

It was recently known that Microsoft invested 2 billion dollars in the startup Cruise, a General Motors (GM) company. An injection of capital that would make Microsoft an official partner of the firm.

Unlike other technology companies, Microsoft has not entered fully into the automotive industry. However, this action makes clear your interest in entering this area. ¿What is your strategy? How do you intend to compete with other companies, apparently more experienced in the sector?

Microsoft would use the power of Azure to position itself in the automotive market

Microsoft’s main strategy is probably to allow autonomous vehicle manufacturers to exploit the benefits of its cloud service, Azure.

For Cruise shows, the company has not only received a strong injection of money from Microsoft, it will also have access to the Redmond cloud. This will allow them to move forward and even “commercialize unique autonomous vehicle solutions at scale.”

But, not only the startup benefits from this agreement, Microsoft also. The tech giant has indicated that it will “leverage Cruise’s deep industry experience to enhance its customer-driven product innovation and serve shipping companies around the world through continued investment in Azure.”

This action will bring great benefits for Microsoft in the future. It’s simple, as Cruise improves, Microsoft will add knowledge and experience that, if combined with its best tools, could make it not only the “preferred cloud provider for GM” but also for other manufacturers.

What else does Microsoft offer to the automotive industry focused on autonomous vehicles?

Before answering that question, we must be clear about the key pieces in this sector. Companies must devise systems powered by AI, specifically by Machine Learning or Machine Learning so that the cars fulfill the required autonomy.

In addition to this, they must have a good data infrastructure. An information system that allows them to collect, store and improve customer information. As well as “computing resources” that support these systems. These three factors can only achieve it if they have the right staff to do it.

Now, from the aforementioned, what does Microsoft have? He has vast experience in Machine Learning, he has the power of Azure. This “has specialized hardware to train the models and deliver them at scale and cost-effectively.” Of course, these tools were obtained thanks to human talent. Thus, it is clear that Microsoft has almost everything necessary to guarantee the autonomy of autonomous vehicles.

So what is Microsoft’s strategy really?

The message is clear. The technology giant will use the benefits of Azure to enter this market. As VentureBeat well notes, “Instead of acquiring startups and test cars in cities, Microsoft has a program to support driverless car startups by providing engineering support and discounted access to cloud services.”

Achieving full autonomy of a vehicle involves many factors and it is unknown when it will be fully achieved. For now, experts like Elon Musk consider “that computer vision alone will be sufficient to achieve full autonomy.” Similarly, “other companies are betting on LiDAR technology to become more affordable and stable in the future. Automotive design will also undergo changes as the industry matures. ”

Actually, starting a fully autonomous car is quite a difficult situation. How human drivers will share the roads with these types of vehicles is unknown. Nor is it known how traffic laws will be applied in case of accidents. It is an uncertain future.

That is why the only thing that “will probably remain constant is data, cloud and software, the three areas in which Microsoft already excels.” So while other companies may die trying to produce this type of vehicle, the Redmond company will continue to provide its services. Good strategy? In our opinion, yes.

.