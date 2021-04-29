microsoft is going to change default font, asks input

Calibri, Microsoft Office‘s default font, will soon be out of the ordinary. Microsoft wants to switch to a new font and has designed five options for this.

The five fonts are free to download: Microsoft only wants your judgment in return, it writes on its site . Font users with an opinion should make it known to the world, especially on social media. Microsoft will take that feedback along, the tech giant promises.

The new fonts are called Tenorite, Bierstadt, Skeena, Seaford and Grandview. All five will be available from 2022, when Calibri is officially due to return its default status.

Without serifs

All fonts come from the sans-serif family, or the sans-serif letters. They don’t have a small dash at the end of each letter, while serif fonts do.

Microsoft will be considering the choice of font in the coming months. The differences between the fonts are subtle, but, the company writes, “the smallest details in typography can evoke a strong emotional response.”