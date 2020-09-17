Microsoft Launcher is updated in Google Play Store: landscape mode, an optimized Feed and more wallpapers arrive

Microsoft Launcher is a Microsoft application for Android-based devices that can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. One of the most successful applications of the American company And it is something to note, because the competition in the Google application store when it comes to application launchers is enormous.

And to continue offering news that make its users loyal and that in the process attract other potentials, Microsoft Launcher has been updated again, this time to version 6.2 that can already be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

A more complete launcher

This is version 6.2.200706 of Microsoft Launcher and among the improvements it adds, the inclusion to be used in landscape mode, the new wallpapers, a renewed Feed or the support for sliding gestures from the bottom and side of the screen stands out.

It is especially useful that the screen, widgets and icons, can adapt when we use the phone in landscape mode and they do it automatically just by rotating the screen.

For its part, the renewed Microsoft Feed allows you to add all our accounts and Microsoft services and have them under control in a single point for quick access. At the same time, we win on legacy Bing wallpapers. This is the complete changelog: