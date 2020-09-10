Microsoft launches an antivirus for your Android mobile: you can download it here

With the arrival of the pandemic it seems that hackers have gotten a kind of fever for which they have decided to increase indiscriminate attacks against all our devices, with a single intention: to get hold of our most sensitive data to steal all the money they can from our credit cards or bank accounts. And for this they do not skimp on efforts to fake emails, malicious links to especially dangerous web pages, etc.

So Having a tool at hand that tells us when we are at risk is always good for us, especially if behind there is a company like Microsoft, which has a lot of experience in blocking threats such as its Windows Defender, which we all have at home installed by default on our computer and which saves us from a lot of dangers every day .

New application for Android

So if you have a small business or business, and security (in addition to the pandemic) it’s a problem what worries you especially, here is the new Microsoft Defender ATP for Android, which you can install on all your devices with the Google OS for free if you have a subscription to the company’s Microsoft 365 service, the old Office that has stopped being called that way.

Microsoft Defender ATP Preview.

Although it is in the Play Store ready to be downloaded in preview format, It is fully functional and will allow us to activate a series of warnings in the event that we do not want to take risks with all the websites and files that we download, as well as applications from unknown sources (or not) that we can add to the memory of our terminal.

According to Redmond, this “Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) helps business users stay protected from cybersecurity threats“, those that come to us through” malicious applications and websites […] that can try to steal information “. At the same time” is a platform that allows security operations teams to prevent, detect and investigate cyber security incidents in the company.

As we tell you, this app takes all the experience behind Microsoft Defender for Windows 10 and it takes it to the field of Android devices, which are a source of risk due to the enormous number of threats that can attack them, either through simple messages that arrive by SMS and email, or by the APKs that we download themselves, even , from the official Android store.