Microsoft launches design for Alarms and Clock in Windows 10 preparing the great change that we will see in 2021

By Brian Adam
Microsoft launches design for Alarms and Clock in Windows 10 preparing the great change that we will see in 2021
Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Microsoft launches design for Alarms and Clock in Windows 10 preparing the great change that we will see in 2021

Microsoft continues to work on the renewal of the interface in Windows 10 for future versions of its operating system. And now it is the turn of the section Alarms and Clock “which is testing a new, more current and attractive design facing the user.

A new aspect that is anticipated with these tests to the great update of the interface that we will see in Windows 10 and that is known by the name in development of “Sun Valley”, or what is the same, the branch Windows 10 21H2. It is yes, for now the new design is only reaching a small number of users.

A more current design

And it is that the new aspect of “Alarms and Clock” in Windows 10 is being tested now with only a limited number of users (Insiders) inside the Dev Channel in the Windows Insider Program. In fact, I just tested and still have the current design.

The appearance, with this new interface, changes significantly. The bar with the sections goes from appearing horizontally in the upper area, to being located on one side, in the purest “Settings” menu style. Also, the icons are now larger.

Waiting to see the big change that should take place next year, “Alarms and Clock” launches a redesign that should be extended to more applications and tools that should be prepared for autumn 2021 with a new graphic appearance.

In fact, in Windows Central they claim that these interface changes will reach applications and tools integrated into the operating system. This is the case for the top-level Windows Shell areas, the Start menu, the Action Center, the Taskbar, or the File Explorer.

Do not forget that Sun Valley will bring a new interface full of changes that will affect both the most visible aspects of the desktop as well as other more hidden ones. A change in the design of many elements that will make them more current and modern, with a clear inspiration in Windows 10X.

 

