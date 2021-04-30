microsoft lowers commission for pc games in download store

Microsoft is lowering its commission on game purchases in the Microsoft Store from 30 percent to 12 percent.

Makers of PC games will therefore have to pay less to the company from 1 August, Microsoft writes in a blog post . “We do this to reduce friction, increase financial opportunities and let game developers do what they love,” writes Sarah Bond, the head of Microsoft’s game-making division.

The amount of commissions in app stores has been the subject of heated debate for a year now. 30 percent has become mainstream in the game industry. Game creators therefore earn only 70 percent of the purchase price of their games in stores such as Steam and the Apple App Store.

It is not clear whether Microsoft also intends to implement the same reduction for other app makers in the long term.

Apple vs Epic

Epic Games protested the amount of this commission on iOS and Android last year. The company accuses Apple of abuse of power, because its significant market share would force makers to accept the commission.

Microsoft also criticized Apple’s app store policy last year . According to director Brad Smith, app stores restrict fair competition.

Epic itself charges a significantly lower percentage of every purchase: 12 percent. By lowering its own commission to that same percentage, Microsoft is sending a signal to competitors.