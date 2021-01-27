Microsoft mentions that phishing is the cyber attack that increased the most in Peru

- Advertisement -

Were you a victim of this type of cyber attack? According to a survey conducted by Microsoft named Status of Cyber ​​Risk in Latin America in Times of COVID-19, 49% of the Peruvian companies surveyed perceived an increase in cyber attacks as a result of the pandemic and 21% consider that social engineering (phishing) is the cyber attack that has increased the most, while 20% consider that it has been malware.

Despite this perception, only 20% increased their cybersecurity budget during the pandemic, 51% in remote access security, and 44% in cloud security.

The study, carried out jointly between Marsh and Microsoft , discusses how companies have protected themselves against the rise of attacks in the new normal, and the measures that have been taken for remote work.

Phishing is the main threat in Latin America

More than 30% of companies in Latin America perceived an increase in cyber attacks as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the main threat being attacks such as phishing and the banking industry the most affected with a 52% perceived increase.

As a result of the implementation of remote work, 70% of the organizations in the region have allowed their workforce to work with their personal devices, with which exposure to some type of cyber incident increased considerably, however, access security remote is the first priority for only 12% of the respondents, and the second for 7% of the respondents.

Only a quarter of the companies surveyed increased their budget in cybersecurity as a result of the pandemic, while the budget increase for data protection was 26%, and only 17% of organizations in Latin America have risk insurance cybernetic.

Learn about the cyberattacks that most affected companies. (Photo: Microsoft)

The study was obtained from the results of a survey of more than 600 companies in the region, from more than 18 countries in more than 20 sectors. The surveyed companies are distributed throughout the region, 31% in Brazil, 17% in Colombia, 11% in Mexico, 8% in Peru, 4% in Argentina and 29% in other countries, in industrial sectors such as: food and beverages, aviation, real estate, communications, construction, education, energy and hydrocarbons, public entities and NGOs, hotels and restaurants, financial, manufacturing, mining, chemical, retail and transportation, among others.

“Many of the results found in this analysis are really worrying. For example, only 17% of organizations in Latin America have cyber risk insurance, while only 26% of companies in the region have increased their budget to improve security in remote access. Now that companies are more exposed to remote work and the use of personal devices, it is worrying that only 24% have increased their cybersecurity budget in the wake of the pandemic and that 10% have reduced it, despite the marked increase cyberattacks. Let’s hope this situation changes significantly in the coming months “said Edson Villar, Marsh’s Regional Cyber ​​Risk Consulting Leader.

Fundamental technology to increase defense

Here are some important security recommendations to prioritize in light of the current digital transformation and cyber attack scenario:

For any company, migrating to the cloud is the critical first step to enable secure remote work, achieve operational efficiency, address IT budget constraints, and accelerate innovation. Microsoft offers a unique approach with cloud native tools And from a single vendor, this brings a new level of integration that offers businesses the best of both worlds: full visibility across all of their resources and smart alerts created with a deep understanding of individual resources, enhanced with human and mechanical intelligence.

Learn how to deal with cyberattacks. (Photo: Mictosoft)