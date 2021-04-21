Microsoft Office free: how to use the online version of Word, Excel and PowerPoint

- Advertisement -

Are you thinking of hacking Microsoft Office? Before going out and looking for these programs and exposing yourself to the virus, you should know that there is an online version that you can run from a browser without the need to pay. Here we tell you how the cloud works Microsoft.

If you find yourself in a situation of teleworking or studying at a distance, it is good that you learn to use these online tools. Basically, Microsoft puts at your fingertips three of the programs most used by students Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Like Google Docs, you can also access Virtual Office. To enter you must create an account at office.com or use your existing Microsoft profile (the same one with which your Windows is registered).

You can access a free plan that has up to 5GB of cloud storage. You will access Word, Excel and PowerPoint, there you can edit and save files in different formats such as docx, xlsx, pptx and general OpenDocument formats (odt, ods, odp).

In case you are using the Microsoft Edge browser, you can use the applications “outside” of the program, as a third application. Perhaps this tip can get you out of a tight spot or help you save a few soles during the pandemic.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini Launch in New Purple Color: Know How to Buy Them

During your first virtual event of 2021, Manzana introduced its latest devices such as the computer iMac and iPad Pro tablet . To this is added a new tonality of his cell phone launched last year: the iPhone 12 now it looks purple.

It should be noted that the model of the iPhone 12 in purple or purple it will only be sold on standard models and iPhone 12 mini. The Pro and Pro Max versions maintain their same design and aesthetics.

Currently, Apple terminals can be found in blue, green, white, red and black. While the purple It will be limited, know how to get one before it is over.

The price will remain, that means that in The United States can buy it from $ 699 for the iPhone 12 Mini and $ 799 for the standard iPhone 12. There is no variation in either its processor or its camera system.

So if you want to get this edition of the most recent cell phone from Cupertino, then you must follow these steps to get one of them.

HOW TO BUY AN IPHONE 12 PURPLE OR PURPLE IN THE UNITED STATES

Remember that when you enter the Apple website, you need to create an account in case you don’t have one. Then go through the rest of the steps. You will not be asked for your card until you choose your product.