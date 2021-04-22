Microsoft Outlook now also organizes all your ‘coffee breaks’ between meetings

- Advertisement -

The pandemic has not brought that corporate custom of companies to meet every few hours, although it is true that because of the coronavirus, what was previously a small council in a corridor, has become a video call. And of course, when two, three or four are suddenly butted together in the same morning, the effort ends up being exhausting. That is why Microsoft, through Outlook, has wanted to think about the health of the participants in these events and has introduced in its email manager a tool capable of configuring when these breaks will occur. So that there are breaks in which to stretch your legs, have a coffee or simply close your eyes to regain strength in the face of what comes to us. Control when to stop the meeting It was Microsoft itself that, through an entry in its official blog, has shown how this Outlook coffee break option will be, designed to facilitate “the automatic creation of these essential breaks between one and the other” meeting. And it is that for Redmond there are only two options: either shorten the duration of those meetings, or resort to a break so as not to chain several hours in a row attending to the screen. And that is exactly what this function does, either shorten the duration of that video call while we are together, or set up a break and we see that some of the attendees already need to take a break. “Administrators can configure meetings in their organization to automatically start late or end early, determining whether the pause occurs at the beginning or end of meetings.” Thanks to this tool, “different settings can be applied to different meeting durations: 60 minutes and more, or less than 60 minutes”. That is, it is possible to establish video calls of less than an hour start later and that time is invested in resting a little earlier. For example, five minutes. Or the other way around, that they start when they were scheduled but that the breaks are 10 minutes and at the end. According to Microsoft, “Because we know that flexibility is important, once the configuration is implemented at the organization level, it is easy for people to adjust the configuration to their needs, for individual meetings or all the meetings they schedule, following these instructions “. So now you know, no marathons or your health will notice.