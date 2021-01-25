Microsoft patents a chatbot to ‘talk’ with deceased people

- Advertisement -

Imagine being able to chat with a recently deceased loved one. This is what Microsoft wants you to be able to do in the near future. The Redmond company (United States) has filed a patent to develop a chatbot that would allow ‘talk’ to people who are no longer alive.

The chatbot would also allow us to have a conversation with our “me” from the past

Obviously, it is not a technology that allows communication with the “beyond”, but it would allow one to converse with it in a way that would mimic reality. Basically, Artificial Intelligence would be used to create a chatbot that would mimic that person’s conversation, either through text, audio, or even image.

Ultimately, a technology similar to that of deepfakes would be used to make that person appear real, and personal information would be used to elaborate the conversations. Among other data, Microsoft would use images, voice data, publications that that person had made on social networks, emails … and everything that could help you recreate the conversation with that deceased person in the most realistic way possible.

According to Microsoft, you could even create a two-dimensional or three-dimensional model of that person. Using the video data that we had of her – something simple if she was an active person in social networks, where she had uploaded moving images – that model would be created that could imitate both her speech and her behavior and gestures, to create that chatbot of as realistic as possible.

Microsoft points out that such a chatbot could also be used to create a version of a living person, imitating what it was like 20 years ago, to be able to chat with the teenager or child that was. In the same way, Microsoft’s Artificial Intelligence would also allow talking with individuals years older, recreating what they would be like in old age. In this case, the living person himself could serve to feed the chatbot with more information in the future.

