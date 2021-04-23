Microsoft prepares a new Windows Store and what we see we like

- Advertisement -

The Windows Store is the less popular and profitable than official app stores that large technology companies maintain for their platforms. And it may come as a surprise considering the hundreds of millions of active Windows PCs. Microsoft is on the way to revitalize it.

The big app stores have come to stay since smart phones revolutionized global technology. The highest expression is the Apple Store, the most profitable on the planet and today an essential part of Apple’s multimillion-dollar business in mobility due to its enormous profits and as a feedback from the sale of hardware. And that Steve Jobs did not want third-party applications on the iPhone …

Microsoft wanted to replicate its success with the Windows Store, but has not succeeded. Its adoption has been very tepid (to put it mildly) and has attracted neither developers nor users. Certainly, a mobile development that feeds mainly on apps from the official store is not the same as a development for PCs where applications can be obtained from other sites.

But there are other internal issues, which stem from the current problems of Windows software distribution and the failed effort to push universal UWP apps Leaving aside the Win32 software that has been the pillar that has allowed Microsoft to have a massive presence in companies and homes around the world. Kevin Gallo, corporate vice president of the Windows developer platform, acknowledged mistakes in the face of the schism created between developers: “We shouldn’t have gone that way”.

New Windows Store

Microsoft has been trying to undo some of the effects of what the executive called the “massive gap” between Win32 and UWP for a little over a year, adding the former functions to the latter and treating them again with the consideration and support they deserve. Microsoft announced a roadmap to solve the current problem under “Project Reunion”, a single, unified development platform for building applications on Windows 10 with added push for Progressive Web Applications (PWA).

The new Windows Store will be a key point for this change of course starting with a new app for the store which will introduce a modern and fluid user interface and together with changes in policies governing the type of applications that developers can submit to the store, will pave the way to a revitalized storefront more open to both end users and developers.

The current app is slow, unintuitive, and frankly unappealing. This will change with a new WinUI design, iconography and fluid animations similar to the changes being made for Windows 10 21H2. It will still be a UWP app though will be updated monthly with new features. It should also provide a more stable download and installation experience for large apps and games.

Another important section is that Microsoft also plans to relax some of the policies on what type of applications developers can send to the Store with three fundamental changes:

Allow developers to submit unwrapped Win32 applications to the Store.

Allow developers to host applications and updates on their own content delivery network (CDN).

Allow developers to use third-party trading platforms in applications.

Perhaps the most important thing for the user is that developers will be able to host their Win32 applications to the new Store without any code changes, unlike before. For developers, it will be vital to be able to use their own sources of income in the application, completely avoiding Microsoft’s own trading platform which will be an absolute first in application stores.

Much more open and better this new Windows Store, more profitable for developers, more visually appealing, with better overall performance and more useful for acquiring software. If so, Windows users will welcome you. We will see it in the final version of Windows 10 21H2.