Microsoft prepares tab synchronization in Edge to make the jump to macOS, iOS and Android

Little by little the new Microsoft Edge based on Chromium](https://www.xatakawindows.com/tag/edge-basado-en-chromium) continues to gain in benefits. Additions that make it more attractive to users and that are not only limited to Windows. It is the case of the tab sync gearing up to make the leap to iOS, macOS, and Android.

If until now and with the aim of improve cross-platform browsing experience We already had the possibility of synchronizing browsing history, extensions or favorites, now usability improves again as these platforms have compatibility with tab synchronization.

Synchronize tabs

If you are an Edge user and beware, you are logged into the browser with your Microsoft account, you will be able to synchronize the tabs that you have open on all the devices on which you use the new Edge based on Chromium.

For now, the possibility of synchronizing the tabs is being tested in Edge within the Canary Channel, where it is available in version 88.0.682.0 or a newer version that can be downloaded from the Edge Channels page.

Available in Windows, in the case of macOS this improvement is already listed as “available soon”. In the future it is expected that it can also reach the versions that can be used on iOS and Android, which would mean a notable improvement since many are those that combine use on both PC and smartphones.

In this case, the new feature is not available in beta builds of Microsoft Edge on mobile platforms for everyone, so only history and tabs can be synchronized as long as we are included in A / B testing.

Via | Windows Latest