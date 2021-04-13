Microsoft presents Surface Laptop 4: We tell you all its keys

- Advertisement -

After several weeks watching rumors and alleged leaks we have finally been able to know, officially, the new Surface Laptop 4, a premium laptop that maintains the classic formulation of the previous model, and that is committed to following a very clear approach: “If something works, don’t change it.”

Continuity has become a common strategy by the big names in the technology sector, and Microsoft has been no exception. Maintaining a design that you like, and that works, is not a mistake, Nor is daring to innovate when strictly necessary, two approaches that Microsoft knows perfectly, and that it has followed on more than one occasion.

Returning to the Surface Laptop 4, we find a classic design that maintains the angular lines with slightly rounded corners of the previous model, as well as the premium magnesium alloy finish, a light and very resistant material. Those who want to give it a touch of distinction will be able to do so without problem, since we can also buy it with a finish in Alcantara that will transmit unique sensations to the touch.

The Surface Laptop 4 continues to bet on offering a good balance in terms of mobility, autonomy and performance, and this is noticeable in its dimensions, its weight and its different configurations. Those who prioritize mobility will be able to choose the 13.5-inch model, while those who prefer to enjoy a larger screen will be able to opt for the 15-inch model. Diversifying is a success, and Microsoft has emphasized this again. I know that you are wanting to know its specifications, so I am not entertaining you anymore, we are going to discover them.

13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4

13.5-inch PixelSense screen in 3 format: with a resolution of 2,256 x 1,504 pixels.

Touch interface, compatible with stylus.

Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Core i7-1185G7 (Tiger Lake) or AMD Ryzen 5 4680U (Zen 2).

Up to 32GB of 3,733MHz LPDDR4X memory on Intel configurations, up to 32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 on AMD configurations.

Up to 1 TB of storage capacity.

Battery life: up to 19 hours for the Ryzen 5 4680U-based model, and 17 hours for the Core i5-1135G7 model.

GPU: Intel Iris Xe Gen12 on Intel Core 11 configurations, AMD Radeon Graphics on Ryzen 4000U series configurations.

Connections: a USB-Type C port, a USB-TypeA port, a 3.5 mm jack connector and a Surface Connect port.

Advanced Security: BitLocker-compliant TPM 2.0 enterprise security chip, Windows Hello facial recognition.

HD front camera.

Two far-field studio microphones.

Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Windows 10 Home 20H2.

Free 30-day trial of Microsoft 365.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connection.

Large mechanical keys and touch pad.

Measurements: 308 mm × 223 mm × 14.5 mm.

Weight: from 1.26 kilograms.

Price: from 1,129 euros.

Available in metallic finish and in Alcantara.

15-inch Surface Laptop 4

15-inch PixelSense screen in 3 format: with a resolution of 2,496 x 1,664 pixels.

Touch interface, compatible with stylus.

Processor: Intel Core i7-1185G7 (Tiger Lake) or AMD Ryzen 7 4980U (Zen 2).

Up to 32GB of 3,733MHz LPDDR4X memory on Intel configurations, up to 32GB of 2400MHz DDR4 on AMD configurations.

Up to 1 TB of storage capacity.

Battery life: up to 17.5 hours for the model based on AMD Ryzen 7 4980U, and 16.5 hours for the model with Intel Core i7-1185G7.

GPU: Intel Iris Xe Gen12 on Intel Core 11 configurations, AMD Radeon Graphics on Ryzen 4000U series configurations.

Connections: a USB-Type C port, a USB-TypeA port, a 3.5 mm jack connector and a Surface Connect port.

Advanced Security: BitLocker-compliant TPM 2.0 enterprise security chip, Windows Hello facial recognition.

HD front camera.

Two far-field studio microphones.

Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Windows 10 Home 20H2.

Free 30-day trial of Microsoft 365.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connection.

Large mechanical keys and touch pad.

Measurements: 339.5mm × 244mm × 14.7mm.

Weight: from 1.54 kilograms.

Price: from 1,449 euros.

Available in metallic finish.

Both models will be available from April 27, but they can already be pre-purchased through the official Microsoft website.

Microsoft also expands its catalog of peripherals





Along with the new 13.5-inch and 15-inch Surface Laptop 4, Microsoft has presented a new set of peripherals designed to meet the needs of any type of user, both professionally (mainly teleworking) and leisure.

Surface Headphones 2+ headphones: They offer 13 levels of active noise cancellation, control dials integrated into the headphones, have an 8-microphone system to improve voice clarity, offer up to 18.5 hours of autonomy and have controls for Microsoft Teams and remote calls improved. They have a price of 329.99 euros, although they will not arrive in Spain for a few months.

They offer 13 levels of active noise cancellation, control dials integrated into the headphones, have an 8-microphone system to improve voice clarity, offer up to 18.5 hours of autonomy and have controls for Microsoft Teams and remote calls improved. They have a price of 329.99 euros, although they will not arrive in Spain for a few months. Microsoft Modern USB & Wireless Headsets: They are certified for Microsoft Teams, and are ideal for shared workspaces. They integrate a dedicated physical mute button and a status confirmation LED, making work easier and minimizing distractions. They will arrive in the coming months with a price of 59.99 euros for the wired version and 109.99 euros for the wireless version.





Microsoft Modern USB-C Speaker: This is a speaker designed to enjoy meetings with high quality sound. It also improves the quality of the audio in calls and when playing music, so its versatility is assured. It will be available in the coming months with a price of 109.99 euros.

This is a speaker designed to enjoy meetings with high quality sound. It also improves the quality of the audio in calls and when playing music, so its versatility is assured. It will be available in the coming months with a price of 109.99 euros. Microsoft Modern Webcam: This camera easily attaches to any monitor, laptop or tripod, offers 1080p resolution, HDR and a 78 ° field of view optimized for video conferencing. In addition, it has True Look technology to ensure an optimized image, actively controlling the white balance, exposure and facial retouch functions. In addition, to achieve the highest level of privacy, it has a physical shutter. It will be available in the coming months with a price of 79.99 euros.