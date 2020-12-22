Microsoft recognizes a serious flaw with Build KB4592438 that can affect computers with SSD

- Advertisement -

A few days ago we saw how the KB4592438 compilation was generating some problems for users who had ventured to install it. RAM consumption problems, PCU management and even blue screens to which it is now added a serious problem with SSD hard drives.

A bug that has been echoed in BornCity and where they report that after executing the command “chkdsk c: / f”, a blue screen appears with the error message “Stop-Error NTFS File System” and from that point it is not possible start the computer. A problem that Microsoft itself has already admitted.

The SSD can be affected

Given the complaints of the affected users and after verifying that the problem with the cumulative update KB4592438 and some SSD disks is palpable, in Microsoft they have only had to acknowledge the existence of the problem. On the support page Microsoft describes the problem like this:

“A small number of devices that have installed this update have reported that running chkdsk / f could corrupt their file system and the device might not boot.”

Given this problem, also from Microsoft support they detail a series of steps to mitigate the failure and they warn that restarting the device may help the resolution to be applied faster.

The device should automatically start in the Recovery Console after failing to start multiple times.

Select Advanced Options.

Select Command Prompt from the list of actions.

Once the command prompt opens, type: chkdsk / f

Allow chkdsk to complete the scan, this may take a while. Once complete, type: exit

The device should now start up as expected. If it restarts in Recovery Console, select Exit and continue with Windows 10.

After completing these steps, device can automatically run chkdsk again on reboot. It should start as expected once it is complete.

For company-managed devices who installed this update and encountered this issue, it can be resolved by installing and configuring a Special Group Policy.

For now there is no definitive solution and if that blue screen appears with this error, you will have no choice but follow the steps recommended by Microsoft. It is clear that Microsoft’s updates are still not as reliable as they should be.

Via | MSPU