A few days ago we saw how Microsoft released the first compilation in which it gave shape to the Fall 2020 Update . From that point, we saw how what until now we had known as the 20H2 branch became Windows 10 October 2020 Update , the second update so far this year of Microsoft’s operating system.
Now from the official Windows blog they announce the release of Build 19042.541 , which corresponds to the KB4577063 patch, for those members of the Insider Program who are part of the Beta and Release Preview channels. A compilation that comes with the following changes and improvements.
Improvements and fixes
- Fixed issue where WSL does not start with “Item not found” error.
- Fixed notification to Internet Explorer 11 informing users of end of support for Adobe Flash in December 2020.
- The system’s ability to detect when Microsoft Edge IE Mode stops responding has been improved.
- Fixed an issue that in some cases prevents the language bar from appearing when the user logs into a new session. This occurs even though the language bar is set correctly.
- Fixed an issue that does not recognize the first character of the East Asian language written in a Microsoft Foundation Class Library (MFC) DataGrid.
- Fixed an issue that prevents you from reconnecting to a previously closed session because that session is in an unrecoverable state.
- Fixed an issue that caused games that used spatial audio to stop working.
- Fixes a bug that prevents the removal of stale user profiles when you configure a Profile Cleanup Group Policy Object (GPO).
- Fixed an issue where the I forgot my PIN selection in Settings> Accounts> Sign-in options fails in an on-premises deployment of Windows Hello for Business.
- Updated 2021 time zone information for Fiji.
- Fixes an issue that affects the ability of Microsoft’s System Center Operations Manager (SCOM) to monitor a customer’s workload.
- Fixed an issue that causes random line breaks when redirecting PowerShell console error output.
- Fixes a vproblem with creating HTML ** reports with tracerpt.
- DeviceHealthMonitoring Cloud Service Plan (CSP) is now allowed to run on Windows 10 Business and Windows 10 Pro editions.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the contents of HKLM \ Software \ Cryptography from being transferred during Windows feature updates.
- Fixed an issue that causes an access violation in lsass.exe when a process is started with the runas command in some circumstances
- Fixed an issue where Windows Defender Application Control enforces package family naming rules that should only be audited.
- It ends with the failure that caused an error that indicates that the PIN change of a card was not successful even though the PIN change was carried out correctly.
- Fixed an issue that could create duplicate external principal objects for authenticated and interactive users on the domain partition. As a result, the configuration files (.cnf) of the original objects are corrupted. This problem occurs when you promote a new domain controller by using the CriticalReplicationOnly flag.
- Windows Hello facial recognition settings have been updated to work well with 940nm wavelength cameras.
- Distortions and aberrations on Windows Mixed Reality Head-Mounted Displays (HMD) have been reduced.
Fixed bugs
- With this build, the new Windows Mixed Reality HMDs meet the minimum specification requirements and have a default refresh rate of 90Hz.
- Fixed an issue that causes a stop error on a Hyper-V host when a virtual machine (VM) issues a specific Small Computer System Interface (SCSI) command.
- Fixes an issue that could cause attempts to bind a socket to a shared socket to fail.
- Addresses an issue that could prevent applications from opening or cause other errors when applications use Windows APIs to verify Internet connectivity and the network icon incorrectly displays “No Internet access” in the notification area. This issue occurs if you use a group policy or local network setting to disable active polling for the network connectivity status indicator (NCSI). This also occurs if the active probe does not use a proxy and the passive probes do not detect Internet connectivity.
- Addresses an issue that prevents Microsoft Intune from syncing to a device that uses Virtual Private Network Version 2 (VPNv2) Configuration Service Provider (CSP).
- With this Build, the uploads and downloads of the peers have been suspended when a VPN connection is detected.
- Fixes an issue that prevents Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) management tools, such as IIS Manager, from managing an ASP.NET application that has configured SameSite cookie settings in web.config.
- An issue with ntdsutil.exe that prevents you from moving Active Directory database files has been fixed. The error is “Failed to move file with Source and Destination with error 5 (Access Denied)”.
- Fixed an issue that incorrectly reports that Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) sessions are not secure in Event ID 2889. This occurs when the LDAP session is authenticated and sealed with a Security Layer method and simple authentication (SASL).
- Addresses an issue that could cause Windows 10 devices that enable Credential Guard to fail authentication requests when using the machine’s certificate.
- In this Build we have proceeded to restore the attribute built in Active Directory and Active Directory Lightweight Directory Services (AD LDS) for msDS-parentdistname.
- Fixed an issue that caused queries against large keys in Ntds.dit to fail with the error “MAPI_E_NOT_ENOUGH_RESOURCES” . This problem can cause users to see limited availability of the meeting room because the Exchange Messaging Application Programming Interface (MAPI) cannot allocate additional memory for meeting requests.
- This build fixes an issue that intermittently generates Online Certificate Status Protocol (OSCP) responder audit events (5125) to indicate that a request was sent to the OCSP responder. However, there is no reference to the serial number or domain name (DN) of the request issuer.
- Fixes an issue that displays strange characters before the day, month, and year fields in the output of console commands.
- Fixed an issue that caused lsass.exe to stop working, causing a system reboot. This problem occurs when invalid restart data is sent with a non-critical paged search control.
- Addresses an issue that failed to log events 4732 and 4733 for domain local group membership changes in certain scenarios. This occurs when you use the “Permissive Modification” control; for example, Active Directory (AD) PowerShell modules use this control.
- Addresses an issue with the Microsoft Cluster Shared Volume File System (CSVFS) driver preventing Win32 API access to SQL Server file stream data. This occurs when data is stored on a cluster shared volume on a SQL Server failover cluster instance, which is located on an Azure virtual machine.
- Fixes an issue that caused a deadlock when offline files are enabled. As a result, CscEnpDereferenceEntryInternal maintains primary and secondary locks.
- Eliminates an error that caused deduplication jobs to fail with stop error 0x50 when calling HsmpRecallFreeCachedExtents ().
- Fixed an issue that causes applications to stop working when using Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Sharing APIs . The breakpoint exception code is 0x80000003.
- The HTTP call to www.microsoft.com that the remote desktop client (mstsc.exe) makes when logging off when using a remote desktop gateway has been removed.
- Fixed an issue with Windows Ecosystem Compatibility Health Assessment to help ensure application and device compatibility for all Windows updates.
- This Build adds support for certain new Windows Mixed Reality motion controllers .
- Addresses an issue that causes applications that use Dynamic Data Exchange (DDE) to stop responding when you try to close the application.
- An Azure Active Directory (AAD) device token has been added and is sent to Windows Update (WU) as part of every WU scan. WU can use this token to query membership in groups that have an AAD device ID.
- Addresses an issue with the “Restrict credential delegation to remote servers” group policy setting with “Restrict credential delegation” mode in the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) client. As a result, the Terminal Service tries to use the “Require remote credential protection” mode first and will only use “Require restricted administrator” if the server does not support “Require remote credential protection”.
If you belong to the Beta or Release Preview Channel within the Insider Program, you can download the update by going the usual route, that is, “Settings> Update and Security> Windows Update” .