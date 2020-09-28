A few days ago we saw how Microsoft released the first compilation in which it gave shape to the Fall 2020 Update . From that point, we saw how what until now we had known as the 20H2 branch became Windows 10 October 2020 Update , the second update so far this year of Microsoft’s operating system.

Now from the official Windows blog they announce the release of Build 19042.541 , which corresponds to the KB4577063 patch, for those members of the Insider Program who are part of the Beta and Release Preview channels. A compilation that comes with the following changes and improvements.

Improvements and fixes

Fixed issue where WSL does not start with “Item not found” error.

with “Item not found” error. Fixed notification to Internet Explorer 11 informing users of end of support for Adobe Flash in December 2020.

The system’s ability to detect when Microsoft Edge IE Mode stops responding has been improved.

Fixed an issue that in some cases prevents the language bar from appearing when the user logs into a new session. This occurs even though the language bar is set correctly.

when the user logs into a new session. This occurs even though the language bar is set correctly. Fixed an issue that does not recognize the first character of the East Asian language written in a Microsoft Foundation Class Library (MFC) DataGrid.

Fixed an issue that prevents you from reconnecting to a previously closed session because that session is in an unrecoverable state.

you session because that session is in an unrecoverable state. Fixed an issue that caused games that used spatial audio to stop working.

Fixes a bug that prevents the removal of stale user profiles when you configure a Profile Cleanup Group Policy Object (GPO).

when you configure a Profile Cleanup Group Policy Object (GPO). Fixed an issue where the I forgot my PIN selection in Settings> Accounts> Sign-in options fails in an on-premises deployment of Windows Hello for Business.

Updated 2021 time zone information for Fiji.

Fixes an issue that affects the ability of Microsoft’s System Center Operations Manager (SCOM) to monitor a customer’s workload.

of Microsoft’s (SCOM) to monitor a customer’s workload. Fixed an issue that causes random line breaks when redirecting PowerShell console error output.

Fixes a vproblem with creating HTML ** reports with tracerpt.

DeviceHealthMonitoring Cloud Service Plan (CSP) is now allowed to run on Windows 10 Business and Windows 10 Pro editions.

Fixed an issue that prevented the contents of HKLM \ Software \ Cryptography from being transferred during Windows feature updates.

Fixed an issue that causes an access violation in lsass.exe when a process is started with the runas command in some circumstances

Fixed an issue where Windows Defender Application Control enforces package family naming rules that should only be audited.

It ends with the failure that caused an error that indicates that the PIN change of a card was not successful even though the PIN change was carried out correctly.

even though the PIN change was carried out correctly. Fixed an issue that could create duplicate external principal objects for authenticated and interactive users on the domain partition. As a result, the configuration files (.cnf) of the original objects are corrupted. This problem occurs when you promote a new domain controller by using the CriticalReplicationOnly flag.

Windows Hello facial recognition settings have been updated to work well with 940nm wavelength cameras.

been updated to work well with 940nm wavelength cameras. Distortions and aberrations on Windows Mixed Reality Head-Mounted Displays (HMD) have been reduced.

Fixed bugs

With this build, the new Windows Mixed Reality HMDs meet the minimum specification requirements and have a default refresh rate of 90Hz.

Fixed an issue that causes a stop error on a Hyper-V host when a virtual machine (VM) issues a specific Small Computer System Interface (SCSI) command.

when a virtual machine (VM) issues a specific Small Computer System Interface (SCSI) command. Fixes an issue that could cause attempts to bind a socket to a shared socket to fail.

Addresses an issue that could prevent applications from opening or cause other errors when applications use Windows APIs to verify Internet connectivity and the network icon incorrectly displays “No Internet access” in the notification area. This issue occurs if you use a group policy or local network setting to disable active polling for the network connectivity status indicator (NCSI). This also occurs if the active probe does not use a proxy and the passive probes do not detect Internet connectivity.

Addresses an issue that prevents Microsoft Intune from syncing to a device that uses Virtual Private Network Version 2 (VPNv2) Configuration Service Provider (CSP).

to a device that uses Virtual Private Network Version 2 (VPNv2) Configuration Service Provider (CSP). With this Build, the uploads and downloads of the peers have been suspended when a VPN connection is detected.

Fixes an issue that prevents Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) management tools, such as IIS Manager, from managing an ASP.NET application that has configured SameSite cookie settings in web.config.

An issue with ntdsutil.exe that prevents you from moving Active Directory database files has been fixed. The error is “Failed to move file with Source and Destination with error 5 (Access Denied)”.

Fixed an issue that incorrectly reports that Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) sessions are not secure in Event ID 2889. This occurs when the LDAP session is authenticated and sealed with a Security Layer method and simple authentication (SASL).

Addresses an issue that could cause Windows 10 devices that enable Credential Guard to fail authentication requests when using the machine’s certificate.

In this Build we have proceeded to restore the attribute built in Active Directory and Active Directory Lightweight Directory Services (AD LDS) for msDS-parentdistname.