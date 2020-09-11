Microsoft releases Build 20211: Linux files can now be accessed in the Windows subsystem

Microsoft has announced the release of the new Build for users who belong to the Dev Channel. This is compilation 20211 that arrives preparing the way for future versions of Windows 10 that should reach our computers, so there are some notable novelties.

In this sense, Build 20211 for Insiders in the Dev Channel, which can now be downloaded, stands out for the possibility it now offers to access Linux files that are not natively supported by Windows in case of having a dual boot with Windows and Linux. But there are more improvements that we will now review.

What’s new in Windows 10 Build 20211

The option that allows search the default app pages in Settings . This change allows searching in the lists of file types, protocols, and applications by setting a default value.

. This change allows searching in the lists of file types, protocols, and applications by setting a default value. This latest version adds the ability for users to connect and mount a physical disk within a WSL 2 distribution. And access file systems that are not natively supported by Windows. Something very useful for those cases in which you have a dual boot with Windows and Linux and are using different disks.

Developer updates

The Windows SDK continues to grow at the same rate as the evolutions in the Dev Channel. Whenever a new build of the OS goes through the development pipeline, the corresponding SDK will also be released.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where certain 32-bit applications that run on a 64-bit operating system not properly promoted to discrete GPU for hybrid configurations.

not properly promoted to discrete GPU for hybrid configurations. Fixed an issue that could cause that the Start menu tiles continue to show a progress bar of “application update in progress” after an application had already finished updating.

of “application update in progress” after an application had already finished updating. Fixes an issue that could cause some of the app icons on Start will appear unexpectedly small.

Fixes an issue on ARM64 devices which caused startup to hang on launch the next time it was opened after launching certain applications from Start and then closing them.

which caused startup to hang on launch the next time it was opened after launching certain applications from Start and then closing them. Fixed an issue that could cause the lock screen to crash.

Addresses an issue that could cause ShellExperienceHost.exe to crash.

Fixed an issue where some images would not appear in notifications (for example, when taking a screenshot with WIN + Shift + S).

Fixed a last flight issue that could cause Windows update to get stuck when downloading update.

Known issues

Reports are being investigated about the update process crashing for extended periods when trying to install a new version.

They are working on a solution to enable live preview of pinned site tabs.

They are working to enable the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge: // apps page, and then pin the site again.

Investigate crash reports of some Office applications after updating to a new build.

They study reports that Settings app crashes when opening Manage Disks and Volumes .

. They are researching a solution for the Linux kernel that does not install when using the wsl –install command on the Windows subsystem for Linux. For an immediate workaround, run wsl –update to get the latest version of the kernel.

Microsoft is investigating an issue affecting the Windows Subsystem for Linux distributions 2 where users may get the error: “Remote procedure call failed” at startup.

where users may get the error: “Remote procedure call failed” at startup. Microsoft is working on an issue where, on a small subset of devices, the Start menu does not reflect when there is an update pending reboot and scheduled reboots are canceled. To install the next update, you will need to update and reboot via the Windows Update settings page, the notification area (systray) icon, or the reboot notification.

Microsoft is investigating a bug where the vEthernet adapter on the Windows subsystem for Linux distributions 2 disconnects after a period of use. For all the details, follow this Github thread

Microsoft is working on a fix to see generic errors when using wsl –install on the Windows Subsystem for Linux

If you belong to the Dev Channel within the Insider Program, you can download the update by going the usual route, that is, “Settings> Update and Security> Windows Update”.

Via | Microsoft