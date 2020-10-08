Microsoft continues with the route time that it has established in the Insider Program for Windows 10 and now it is up to the users who are part of the Development Channel to test the new build of the windows operating system. This is Build 20231, an update that comes with some interesting improvements.

And it is that Microsoft seems to want to focus this update on the help that it will offer the user in the device configuration process with a series of screens as a guide. Along with this novelty, the expected bug fixes and performance improvements also come.

What’s New in Build 20231

This Build wants make initial device setup even easier to carry out and they are adding a series of pages as a guide to help users through the process. An option that will only be visible if users choose to reset their PC and when a clean installation of Windows q0 is performed.

It is a Windows setup page (OOBE) to help personalize the device for its intended use while allowing users to see a more seamless setup process. An improvement that apparently will only be deployed to a limited number of insiders.

On the other hand, business customers can now modify file associations per user or per device. This change will apply to both existing users and users with new deployments. This means that IT administrators can set which applications will automatically open various types of files or links. For example, this makes it easy to set Microsoft Edge as your organization’s default browser or always open PDF files in your organization’s preferred application. Taking advantage of this group policy for the default browser and common file types means that end users in your organization will not have to decide on these defaults for themselves. To implement this improvement, follow these steps:

Generate the file / application association in an XML file on this page. Manually modify the XML adding 2 new properties. DefaultAssociations must have Version = »1 ″. Association must have the tag Suggested = »True». Activate group policy following this document. Reboot or login as that user.

Developer updates

The Windows SDK continues to grow at the same rate as the evolutions in the Dev Channel. Whenever a new build of the OS goes through the development pipeline, the corresponding SDK will also be released.

Changes

The possibility of pin Meet Now to the taskbar Windows 10 that came with Build 20221 is now available to all Windows Insiders on the dev channel.

Microsoft is beginning to implement a change to allow display the information of the graphics card displayed in “Settings> System> About”.

displayed in “Settings> System> About”. Microsoft’s change to allow move text cursor via touch keyboard gestures it is now rolling out for all Insiders on Dev Channel.

Other improvements

Fixed vEthernet adapter disconnection within the Windows subsystem for Linux. See this GitHub thread for full details.

within the Windows subsystem for Linux. See this GitHub thread for full details. Fixed an issue that could cause the order of ALT + Tab to change unexpectedly and cause users to switch to the wrong window.

vFixes an issue that could cause the Action Center ** and notification buttons to not be visible after switching between High Contrast Black and High Contrast White.

Fixed an issue where the option “Show audio alerts visually” in “Settings> Accessibility” the audio did not work for incoming notifications.

for incoming notifications. Fixed an issue where if the PC was locked with Narrator running, closing the lock screen would not announce the username that is logged in on the login screen.

Is corrected a problem using Narrator and logging in with Windows Hello, Narrator would not announce the error message if his face was not recognized.

Fixed an issue that caused audio and microphone failures via Bluetooth for certain devices. As a reminder, when you encounter problems in this space, take a moment to capture a breeding trail as it helps teams investigate. More details on available trace capture.

for certain devices. As a reminder, when you encounter problems in this space, take a moment to capture a breeding trail as it helps teams investigate. More details on available trace capture. Fixed an issue that affected the reliability of the Task View .

. Addresses an issue that caused the Windows Hello Settings camera preview in OOBE to display in the wrong position if users rotated their device to portrait mode during setup.

Fixed an issue that caused settings to crash on launch for some Insiders.

Fixed an issue that caused systemsettingsbroker.exe to crash for some Insiders.

Fixed an issue where the MDM HideRecentJumplists Policy was not in effect.

Microsoft fixes an issue that could cause duplicate cloud provider entries to appear in the File Explorer navigation pane.

Fixed an issue that caused PDF previews to no longer display in “File Explorer” .

. Microsoft has fixed an issue that caused the touch keyboard to close unexpectedly after focusing on the search box in File Explorer.

Microsoft fixes an issue where when writing with the Chinese Pinyin IME, if your text included an apostrophe, after finishing your composition by pressing Shift, the result would show a garbled character.

Known issues

We are investigating reports of the update process crashing for extended periods when trying to install a new version.

They are working on a solution to enable live preview of pinned site tabs.

They are working to enable the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge: // apps page, and then pin the site again.

Investigate crash reports of some Office applications after updating to a new build.

They investigate reports of some devices experiencing a KMODE_EXCEPTION bug check when using certain virtualization technologies.

They are working to fix an issue where, after doing this build, some users receive a notification from the Compatibility Assistant that “Microsoft Office is no longer available.” Despite the notification, Office should still be there and working fine.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where selecting an IME candidate or a hardware keyboard text prediction candidate may insert the candidate next to the selected one.

Microsoft is investigating an issue reported by some Insiders where the taskbar hides the Power button on the Start menu. If this happens on their PC, users may need to use the Windows key plus the X menu to shut down for the time being.

If you belong to the Dev Channel within the Insider Program, you can download the update by going the usual route, that is, “Settings> Update and Security> Windows Update”.