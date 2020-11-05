Microsoft releases Build 20251 on Dev Channel: bug that prevents installing games on external drives remains

Continuing with the update schedule and after seeing how Microsoft released Build 20241 two weeks ago, (last week we had a minor patch, Build 20246.1 (fe-release)), now we return to the routine that surrounds the Redmond company with the launch of a new Build. A compilation for those who are part of the Insider Program ** on the Dev Channel.

It’s about the Build 20251, a compilation that presents mainly functional corrections in relation to previous compilations and in which we are not going to find great news. In addition, with Build 20251 comes a change in the development branch.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue that caused the background of some dialog boxes to appear gray instead of white in the latest builds.

Fixed an issue that caused the taskbar to hide the power button in the Start menu from some Insiders recently.

from some Insiders recently. Fixed an issue that caused some Insiders to see a bug check for SYSTEM THREAD EXCEPTION NOT HANDLED.

Fixed a crash with opengl32.dll .

. Fixed an issue that could cause the “Settings” app to hang when checking for updates right after the update.

Fixed an issue that could result in the “Settings” app sending a notification that only said “new notification”.

The crash that caused that the search indexer could not retrieve metadata from HEIF and WebP files , so it couldn’t search for those files with metadata like shot date.

, so it couldn’t search for those files with metadata like shot date. The error that caused the option “Cast to device in Movies & TV” (and other media player applications) will not take any action when clicking on a device in the list in recent builds.

(and other media player applications) when clicking on a device in the list in recent builds. Fixed an issue in recent builds that could result in the screen I was projecting with Miracast freezing shortly after connection.

Developer updates

The Windows SDK continues to grow at the same rate as the evolutions in the Dev Channel. Whenever a new build of the OS goes through the development pipeline, the corresponding SDK will also be released.

Known bugs in Build 20251

Microsoft is studying how to fix a bug that started from build 20236. A bug that causes a secondary storage unit to be inaccessible if games are installed from the Store. To avoid this failure, the default content storage must be changed before installing the game. An accessible change in the path “Settings> Storage> Change where new content is saved”.

We are investigating reports of the update process crashing for extended periods when trying to install a new Build.

They work on a solution for enable live preview of pinned site tabs .

. They are working to enable the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites, as it only works with new ones that are added. In the meantime, you can unpin those pages from the taskbar, remove them from the edge: // apps page, and then pin them back.

They study reports where some devices still experience a DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION bug check after taking build 20236.

Investigating an issue where after doing this build, no drives appear in Settings> System> Storage> Manage Disks and Volumes. As a workaround, you can manage your disks in the classic Disk Management tool.

If you belong to the Dev Channel within the Insider Program, you can download the update by going the usual route, that is, “Settings> Update and Security> Windows Update”.

Via | Microsoft