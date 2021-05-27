Microsoft Releases Build 21390.1 Offering New Icon Design, Dark Mode Enhancements, and More

Microsoft has released a new compilation within the Windows Insider Program a few hours ago. This is Build 21390.1, a version that comes to replace Build 21387 and that can now be downloaded if you are part of the Dev Channel from Windows Update.

A compilation that focuses on fixing bugs and adding aesthetic improvements that are a prelude to what we can expect in the coming weeks and from here until the Sun Valley version of Windows 10 is released in the fall.

Changes and improvements

Comes a new design for the “Task Manager” icon and .msi installers adapt to Fluent Design.

and .msi installers adapt to Fluent Design. Now it can be configured Windows Terminal Preview as default terminal emulator on Windows. You can check out this blog post for more details. This enhancement requires Windows Terminal Preview version 1.9 (or higher).

Bugs fixed

Fixed an issue that caused the “News and Interests” text in the taskbar to appear blurry in some resolutions and scale factors.

and scale factors. Fixes an issue that caused certain punctuation marks will not display correctly when the screen language was Chinese.

Fixed a svchost.exe crash related to cdp.dll that some Insiders have been experimenting with on recent builds.

that some Insiders have been experimenting with on recent builds. Fixed an issue that affected the reliability of Start on recent flights.

Fixed an issue where, when using dark mode , the text in the File Explorer search box would be black on a black background. Please note this only resolves this dark theme issue in File Explorer, we are continuing to investigate a second issue affecting dark theme when using Find in taskbar.

, the text in the File Explorer search box would be black on a black background. Please note this only resolves this dark theme issue in File Explorer, we are continuing to investigate a second issue affecting dark theme when using Find in taskbar. Fixed an issue in recent updates where a folder might not retain keyboard focus after renaming in File Explorer.

Fixed an issue that resulted in Task Manager will show the wrong icon for some processes .

. Fixed a second issue that caused some devices will fail to update to this build with error code 0xc1900101. If you continue to receive this error code when trying to update, you can submit a new comment.

Known issues

The Windows camera app currently does not respect the brightness setting set via the new camera setup page.

set via the new camera setup page. They are investigating an issue where search results no longer use the dark theme unexpectedly on recent flights.

unexpectedly on recent flights. In relation to “News and Interests”, they are investigating an issue where the floating control may occasionally flicker in the corner top left of the screen after clicking the button on the taskbar.

If you belong to the Dev Channel within the Insider Program, you can download the update by going the usual route, that is, “Settings> Update and Security> Windows Update”.

