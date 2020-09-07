Tech NewsWindowsMicrosoft releases small patches in all versions of Windows 10 to correct a vulnerability in Intel chipsBy Brian Adam00ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Must Read Tech NewsMicrosoft releases small patches in all versions of Windows 10 to correct a vulnerability in Intel chips Brian Adam - 0 Microsoft releases small patches in all versions of Windows 10 to correct a vulnerability in Intel chips Read more Tech News500 Euro PC and internet bonus: first instructions on requests and delivery Brian Adam - 0 A few days ago we talked about the green light received by the European Union for the PC and internet bonus of 500 euros,... Read more Tech NewsWhat does Titan smell like? Of gasoline and rotting fish! Brian Adam - 0 Titan, Saturn's moon famous for its hydrocarbon seas and lakes, has an atmosphere four times denser than that of the earth. Thanks to... Read more MobileSamsung plans to develop a mobile with a transparent screen Brian Adam - 0 Hollywood producers, directors and screenwriters are going to have to get their act together because at the speed that technology evolves, within a... Read moreBrian AdamProfessional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.Microsoft releases small patches in all versions of Windows 10 to correct a vulnerability in Intel chips TagschipscorrectintelmicrosoftpatchesreleasessmallversionsvulnerabilitywindowsShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Related Articles Tech News500 Euro PC and internet bonus: first instructions on requests and delivery Brian Adam - 0 A few days ago we talked about the green light received by the European Union for the PC and internet bonus of 500 euros,... Read more Tech NewsWhat does Titan smell like? Of gasoline and rotting fish! Brian Adam - 0 Titan, Saturn's moon famous for its hydrocarbon seas and lakes, has an atmosphere four times denser than that of the earth. Thanks to... Read more MobileSamsung plans to develop a mobile with a transparent screen Brian Adam - 0 Hollywood producers, directors and screenwriters are going to have to get their act together because at the speed that technology evolves, within a... Read more Tech NewsASUS ROG Strix SCAR 17 Review: 300 Hz screen and RTX 2070 Super Brian Adam - 0 The Strix SCAR 17 is a laptop with a 300 Hz screen and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER video card, which certainly does not... Read more AndroidThe Motorola Moto G9 Plus, uncovered: 5,000mAh and side fingerprint reader Brian Adam - 0 After the Moto G9 Play was launched, the leaks about the Moto G9 Plus began a few weeks ago. However, the... Read more Tech NewsA gigantic crater 50 meters deep formed out of nowhere in Siberia: here’s why Brian Adam - 0 In Siberia it was noticed, by a television crew who happened to be there, a giant hole in the ground. The find obviously... Read moreWindows 10, new Start menu: here’s how to activate it immediatelyNetflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)How to hide Instagram conversations?5 reasons why you should use WhatsApp BusinessWhatsApp will no longer let you take screenshots in chatsWill you be able to see Instagram stories from Facebook soon?... Categories Tech News4251Latest news3392Sports1015Smart Gadgets927Top Stories863Corona Virus754Apps743Mobile708Reviews646Entertainment623Android616How to?447Gaming400Social Networks372Community316