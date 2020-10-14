Microsoft releases version 0.24 of the PowerToys: it is now possible to mute the audio and video with a single click

Microsoft has launched a new version of the PowerToys, the classic tools designed to enhance some of the system’s functionalities. In this case it is a new version bearing the numbering 0.24 and that provides some improvements aimed at facilitating the day-to-day life of those who telework.

Along with the long-awaited bug fixes, version 0.24 arrives offering a new feature that allows users to mute video and audio when immersed in a video call in with the press of a key and without having to navigate through the options menu.

Changes and improvements

This version can only be obtained by downloading manually from GitHub at this link, but it is not in the traditional way through an update through WinGet, due to the experimental nature it offers. Also, “the driver still asks for permission during installation time.”

In fact, for those using version 0.23, the next to arrive will be 0.25 and if they want to install this version they will see how during the process the system proceeds to eliminate and uninstall version 0.23. or a previous one.

Now, when accessing the PowerToys, next to the preview poster, we will see a new section in the left bar from the options menu. With the name of Video Conference Mute, allows you to select the necessary commands and the activation in a single click of the button to mute audio and video when we are immersed in a video conference.

Choose microphone

Choose camera

Button location

We can mark the combination of keys to mute only microphone or camera separately, or do it jointly if we are interested. Also, if we have different microphones connected or several cameras, we can choose in a drop-down which one we want to silence. Likewise, we can choose the location of the button to silence both functions.

Via | Neowin