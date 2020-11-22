Microsoft relies on itself to run Windows on M1 Macs. So says Craig Federighi

The transition to the new Apple processors, Apple Silicon with the M1 chip, is being quite positive. It is true that there are still applications that are in the process of being compatible with Apple Silicon and M1. One of the biggest problems we find with the ability to run Windows on Macs with M1. Craig Federighi states that It only depends on Microsoft that can be done natively.

Craig Federighi throws balls out the responsibility falls on Microsoft to run Windows on Macs with M1

Right now one of the biggest drawbacks that new Apple Silicon users face is the ability to run Windows on Macs with M1 natively. When Boot Camp does not work, you have to wait for a solution offered by either party. Apple or Microsoft.

Everything indicates that it will have to be Microsoft that takes the step forward because In the words of Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi, The challenge of being able to achieve this compatibility lies solely with Microsoft:

It really depends on Microsoft. We have the core technologies to get them to do it, to run their ARM version of Windows, which in turn, of course, supports x86 user-mode applications. But that’s a decision that Microsoft has to make, to license that technology for users to run on these Macs. But Macs are certainly very capable of it.

Meanwhile we can use programs like CrossOver or Parallels that already have their final versions with which we can run Windows on a Mac with Apple Silicon, M1 and macOS Big Sur. In fact Federighi mentioned CrossOver as one of the current solutions right now. At least, until Microsoft makes up its mind.