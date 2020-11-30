Microsoft seeks to bring Android apps to Windows 10 through ‘Project Latte’, according to Windows Central

Reports that Microsoft would be looking for bring Android applications to Windows, without an emulator or “streaming” retransmission, with native support and downloading them directly from the Microsoft Store.

From Windows Central we have more information about how this system would work, which would have been baptized under the name of Project Latte, somewhat reminiscent of the late Project Astoria, which sought to bring Android applications to Windows Phone.

Android apps in the Microsoft Store

According to Windows Central, Microsoft would be looking to create its own Android subsystem based on Linux, on which Android applications could run. The difference with other methods available so far -mirroring or emulation- is that Android apps could be repackaged as MSIX -Apps installation packages for Windows- in theory with little or no changes by the developers.

These repackaged Android apps for Windows would be published on theto Microsoft app store, Microsoft Store, where they could be easily downloaded in a similar way to Google Play.

There would be a problem, yes, and it is normal that support for Google Play Services is not included, so that the applications that need them to work should be modified to do without them or adapt to the equivalent services available in Windows, thus becoming, in a way, a situation similar to the Android ecosystem of Huawei mobiles launched with HMS.

The best thing is that we shouldn’t have to wait long to have more information about it, and according to the source, this project could see the light as early as next year, with a tentative launch for the Windows Fall 2021 Update. All this, of course, if it is not canceled on the way, as happened with Project Astoria.

