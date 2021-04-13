Microsoft shows a sneak peek of its upcoming Surface Laptop 4

- Advertisement -

In the absence of its official announcement, and with a large number of leaks, there are few details that remain to be known about the new generation of Microsoft laptops, who still today seems to maintain their plans by publishing a small teaser video to promote the imminent arrival of the new Surface Laptop 4.

Keeping a design and aesthetic lines identical to that of its current family, we will again find ourselves with two screen sizes of 13 and 15 inches, the same magnesium chassis and reduced weight, the same ports, keyboard and trackpad design, screen resolution and bezel size as the current model. And it is that as we can see, the main changes of the new Surface Laptop 4 will focus on its interior.

Operating systems Windows 10 Home or Pro Displays 13.5-inch or 15-inch multi-touch PixelSense Resolution 2256 x 1504 or 2496 x 1664 pixels, with 3: 2 aspect ratio and 201 dpi CPU ·Intel 11th Gen. Core i5-1145G7 or Core i7-1185G7

·AMD Ryzen 5-4680U or Ryzen 7 4980U GPU ·Iris Plus Graphics 950

·AMD Radeon Graphics Memory 8, 16 or 32 GB of DDR4 RAM Storage 128, 256, 512 GB or 1 TB in PCIe SSD Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Surface Connect, USB-A, USB-C Various Windows Hello, Surface Pen and Dial compatibility, audio enhancement with Dolby Atmos support Drums 6513 mAh with 49 Wh charger Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5mm or 339.5 x 244 x 14.5mm Weight 1.25 kg or 1.54 kg

With the jump to a new selection of processors from both 11th generation Intel Core and the new AMD Surface Edition (customized from the Ryzen Mobile 5000), or the perhaps even more interesting change of adding a small retractable panel that will help us to access and upgrade PCIe-NVMe SSDs, in the same way that we could already see in the Surface Pro 7+.

Availability and price

Scheduled to be announced and to begin distribution later this month, pricing for the Surface Laptop 4 would begin from $ 999 for the 13.5-inch model, rising to a base $ 1,299 for its 15-inch variant, starting from minimal options and AMD hardware.

However, if you are one of those who do not like to wait, or if your budget is somewhat tighter, you can currently get a Surface Laptop 3 at a tremendously cheaper price, the still current generation having received a succulent discount of up to $ 400. , which are added to the already present exchange offer for other devices, with which we can recover up to an additional $ 400.