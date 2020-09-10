Microsoft Surface Duo has arrived in the USA: the first reviews are critical

After a wait that began in October 2019, Microsoft has finally launched its Surface Duo dual screen smartphone in the United States of America. This means that colleagues from overseas have already had the opportunity to properly test the device.

Among the various realities that have already published the review, we find important names such as The Verge, TechCrunch and CNET. The first is the only one to have given a Microsoft Surface Duo rating: 6. Among the flaws reported in the review of The Verge, there are criticisms of price, photographic sector and software department (“too many bugs”). As for the TechCrunch review, which states that “as with other experimental form factors, the first generation relies heavily on trial and error“.

“For the moment, we do not understand who the Duo is aimed at. In a year, it could be a better solution“, writes CNET in its review. In short, they all seem to go in one direction: it is an interesting idea, however it needs refinements. In short, Microsoft Surface Duo does not seem to have particularly impressed foreign reviewers. We remind you that in the US the starting price is set at $ 1399.99 for the 128GB version. The 256GB model costs $ 1499.99 instead. For more information on the device, we advise you, in addition to reading the aforementioned complete reviews, to consult the official Microsoft website.

For what concern possible arrival in Europe of Surface Duo, according to the latest rumors it will be discussed in the course of 2021. There is still nothing confirmed in this regard, but some sources describe the possibility that the smartphone will arrive in the Old Continent in the first half of next year. We’ll see.