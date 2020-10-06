Microsoft wants to stand up to all its competitors, not only Apple but also Google and its Chromebooks. That is why he now has his Surface Laptop Go for sale, a laptop model that promises a lot.

Buying the new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is an attractive option , something that you are surely thinking about if you have taken a look at its features and its price, precisely what the brand intended when putting it on sale.

It is a much cheaper laptop than the Surface Laptop 3, for example, and its most basic version costs only € 659 as the official price, although it is possible that we will see it go down as the months go by.

Surface Laptop Go Surface Laptop Go is Microsoft’s lightest laptop, ideal for teleworking and studying. With camera enhancements for video calls, full keyboard, instant power on, fast charging and all-day battery life.

That said, even at the original cost the Surface Laptop Go is almost certainly worth buying, especially if you’re looking for a light-weight, smooth-running Windows 10 laptop , although there are other features that are worth it. highlight.

These are some of its main technical characteristics:

Screen Size: 12.4 “

Screen resolution: Full HD

Weight: 1.1 kg

Processor: Intel Core i5-1035G1

RAM memory: 4GB DDR4 (configurable)

Storage: 64GB eMMC (configurable)

To make it easy for you, we’ve rounded up some of the key features of Microsoft’s new PC.

Real ultralight: just 1.1 kg in weight

Microsoft

One of the strengths of this computer is its weight, or rather the lack of it. It comes in at just 1.1kg in total, so it matches the MacBook Air in this regard.

There are few laptops that adjust the price so much, at least in the range of 600 euros , something that is worth pointing out as a point in its favor, especially if you want a PC that you can carry from one place to another in your backpack without too much problems.

Its keyboard is also a detail that those who work constantly typing will like: it is short-haul, something that saves a lot of time and helps to write better and faster.

Up to 13 hours of battery

Microsoft

When you buy a laptop to work or study and it also weighs little, it is because you plan to take it somewhere. Of course, in the weight you never count that in addition to the computer, you will have to carry the charger as well.

With the Surface Laptop Go, perhaps you can save this, and that is that its battery reaches up to 13 hours of autonomy, depending of course on the use that you give it throughout the day. You will hardly be able to exceed eight hours in total, a very good figure .

With it you can leave home, do your normal workday (or go to all the corresponding classes) and then return without having to charge the laptop at any time, a luxury that few in the Windows 10 world can afford.

Touchscreen: portable with a little tablet

Microsoft

One of the advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is that in addition to being a laptop, it has the soul of a tablet. Its 12.4 “screen with Full HD resolution has a touch panel, something useful when selecting text, zooming in or editing images.

If you are used to working on a tablet, you will surely appreciate being able to interact directly with your laptop screen, something that makes things much easier in certain circumstances.

At least for now, it is far from usual for an ultrabook to have a touch screen.

In addition, Microsoft uses its PixelSense technology here , common to all its products and which significantly improves the sharpness, color quality and brightness of the screen even in broad daylight.

One of the things that makes Apple products perform so well in the long run is that the same brand designs both the software and the hardware, so they both fit together perfectly. With Android and Windows this is not usually the case.

However, with the Surface this is one of the advantages to take into account: its operating system comes handy to the hardware , and it is Microsoft who is behind both.

The specifications are what they are, that without a doubt, although squeezing them to the fullest is something that the American firm has surely achieved on this occasion.

Microsoft adjusts the price to the maximum, at least in the most basic model of all

Microsoft

The price of this laptop is € 629 , although this figure is that of the model that “only” has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, so almost certainly you will need to expand its capacity with a microSD.

That said, it is a very good price if we take into account its screen, its weight and that it has a 10th Generation Intel Core i5. Here Microsoft has tried to throw the house out the window and get as close as possible to Chromebooks , with some success as well.